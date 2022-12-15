Ravens-Browns Week 15 Odds, Player Props and Betting Preview

The Browns are small home favorites in Week 15 in the second matchup between the teams. Baltimore won the first game in October.

Two AFC North rivals face off in Week 15 as the Browns (5-8) host the Ravens (9-4) on Saturday. Cleveland is favored despite its losing record since Lamar Jackson is sidelined, and Baltimore is currently tied for the division lead with the Bengals.

The Ravens defeated the Browns, 23-20, at home in Week 7, but the teams look very different this time around.

Cleveland is starting DeShaun Watson for the third time this season. He is 1-1 with his win coming versus his former team, the Texans, the NFL’s only one-win team. Watson’s deep-passing ability should match up well versus a Ravens’ secondary that has allowed the third-most passing yards this season.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper, who currently is tied for the 12th-most receiving yards will be back, though he is dealing with a hip injury. Donovan Peoples-Jones, who played 100% of the snaps last week and saw a season-high 12 targets, seems to be Watson’s favorite deep target. Peoples-Jones saw five deep targets from Watson on Sunday - the most by any Browns receiver in a game this year. Watson has struggled as a passer in his first few games back, completing only 59.4% of his passes, but this should be a chance for him to get back on track.

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore will likely be using Tyler Huntley, who has cleared concussion protocol in time for Saturday. Huntley has proven to be a more than capable starter with the Ravens winning both games in which he played this year (though by a slim margin) and he also played well in 2021 despite logging four very narrow losses.

Huntley’s mobility should match up well versus a Browns’ run defense that has allowed the 11th-most rushing yards per game this year, including three rushing touchdowns to quarterbacks. Tight end Mark Andrews and receiver DeMarcus Robinson are likely afterthoughts in this matchup with a Cleveland defense that has allowed the fourth-fewest passing yards to quarterbacks this year.

Both teams have strong run games, with the Browns’ Nick Chubb serving as the motor in this offense. Chubb’s 12 rushing touchdowns are second only to Jamaal Williams (14) and he’s already logged 1,153 yards this season. However, the Baltimore run defense is the second-best in the league, allowing opponents only 81.2 yards per game and 3.8 yards per attempt. Chubb logged 91 yards in Cleveland’s Week 7 loss to the Ravens.

The Baltimore run game will be heavily featured versus this Cleveland run defense that is among the worst in the league. The Browns are allowing 128 rushing yards per game and 4.8 yards per attempt. With J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards both finally healthy, expect heavy doses of both backs Saturday.

The Browns average 23.1 points per game, while the Ravens tally 23.2. Cleveland yields 24.8 points per game, while the Ravens surrender 19.2.

Moneyline: Baltimore (+125) | Cleveland (-150)

Spread: BAL +3.5 (-133) | CLE -3.5 (+110)

Total: 38.5 – Over (+100) | Under (-118)

Game Info: Dec. 17, 2022 | 4:30 p.m. ET | NFL Network

Ravens Straight-Up Record: 9-4

Ravens Against The Spread Record: 5-7-1

Browns Straight-Up Record: 5-8

Bills Against The Spread Record: 6-7

Odds and Betting Insights

Browns’ games have gone over seven times this season, while the Ravens have gone over only four times.

Cleveland is 1-2 against the spread (ATS) as the home favorite, while Baltimore is 2-0 ATS as the away underdog.

I’ll take the road dogs and the points.

I’ll also back Edwards, who saw double-digit carries on Sunday even with Dobbins back in the mix, to exceed his rushing yards prop. Peoples-Jones should also be heavily involved with Cooper still dealing with a hip injury.

BETS: Ravens +3.5 (-133); Over 38.5 (+100)

Ravens-Browns Player Props to Target

Gus Edwards over 37.5 rushing yards (-125)

Donovan Peoples-Jones over 3.5 receptions (-118)

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.