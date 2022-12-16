Southern Miss is favored by almost a touchdown against Rice in the LendingTree Bowl.

A pair of former conference foes clash in the LendingTree Bowl when Southern Miss battles Rice in Mobile, Ala.

Despite a 5-7 record, Rice qualified for a bowl game due to its strong academic progress rates (APR). The Owls may not be flash, but this matchup has some juice since these teams used to both be in Conference USA together.

Southern Miss finished with a .500 record to earn its spot and the casual fan may be excited to learn that the Golden Eagles feature Frank Gore Jr., son of 49ers legend Frank Gore. The prodigy running back rushed for 199 yards and a touchdown in Southern Miss’s previous game against Louisiana-Monroe.

Gore could be in for another big day against a Rice defense that yields 167.2 rushing yards per game.

Rice vs. Southern Miss LendingTree Bowl Odds

Spread: Rice +6.5 (-110) | Southern Miss. -6.5 (-118)

Rice +6.5 (-110) | Southern Miss. -6.5 (-118) Moneyline: RICE (+188) | USM (-250)

RICE (+188) | USM (-250) Total: 46.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-118)

46.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-118) Game Info: Dec. 17, 2022 | 5:45 p.m. ET | ESPN

Dec. 17, 2022 | 5:45 p.m. ET | ESPN Location: Hancock Whitney Stadium | Mobile, Ala.

Rice Straight-Up Record: 5-7

Rice Against the Spread Record: 7-5



Southern Miss Straight-Up Record: 6-6

Southern Miss Against the Spread Record: 9-3



Bet on Rice vs. Southern Miss at SI Sportsbook

Odds and Betting Insights

Southern Miss’s 9-3 against the spread (ATS) mark is one of the best in the country, and the Golden Eagles have covered in three straight games and five of six.



Rice’s game went over the projection eight times, but each of its last three games have gone under the posted total. The over has cashed in four of the Golden Eagles’ last five games and seven times this season.



Southern Miss is 4-1 straight-up and 3-2 ATS as a favorite.

