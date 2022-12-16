Top NHL Games to Bet on to Close Out 2022

The NHL season is hitting its groove and there are already quite a few surprises.



The reigning champion Avalanche opened the season as the 2023 Stanley Cup favorites (+400) but instead are in eighth place in the Western Conference.

The Devils seemed like an afterthought with +6000 odds but they are now tied for second in the Eastern Conference and behind only the Bruins, who had the seventh-best odds. They currently lead the Metropolitan Division.



The unpredictability has made the action exciting and could make for the quite scintillating postseason.



There are still two-plus weeks left on the calendar before it turns to 2023, though, and here are five games worth betting on before the year ends.

Dec. 20: New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins

Let’s start with one of the NHL’s best rivalries in Rangers-Penguins. This will be the first meeting of the season between the teams.



The Rangers rallied from a 3-1 series deficit to eliminate the Penguins in the first round of last year’s playoffs, and you can be sure that is not forgotten in Pittsburgh.



Both teams are off to strong starts and could meet in the playoffs again.



The Rangers have been a team for bettors to fade with an 11-20 puck line mark.

Dec. 23: Boston Bruins at New Jersey Devils

This is the first of two meetings between the teams in a span of five days. Neither team was expected to lead the conference, yet they are pacing the pack.



The Devils have actually cooled off since their 13-game win streak, losing four straight after suffering a 2-1 loss to the Flyers on Thursday night.



These teams have yet to play this season. Boston is 20-9 on the puck line, while the Devils are 18-12.

Dec. 28: Boston Bruins at New Jersey Devils

The rematch in Newark five days later will provide an interesting look into which team handles the needed adjustments better.



Considering the Devils’ recent funk, it’s possible they could be a mini-swoon by the time these two games are completed.



It helps the Devils that both games are at home.

Dec. 29: New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning

This matchup is another playoff rematch after the Lightning disposed of the Rangers in six games in the Eastern Conference Final.



The Rangers exacted revenge in the season opener with a 3-1 win, but this marks their first trip to Tampa since suffering that postseason defeat.



The Lightning rank sixth in the Eastern Conference, while the Rangers rank seventh due to their recent surge.



Tampa Bay is just 13-16 on the puck line this year.

Dec. 31: Toronto Maple Leafs at Colorado Avalanche

We'll close out this list with a New Year’s Eve game pitting one of the Eastern Conference’s best in the Maple Leafs against the Avalanche.



Sure, 2022 has been great for the Avalanche because flags fly forever. But Colorado could use some momentum heading into 2023 following an uninspiring start to the season. Toronto is tied with New Jersey for second place in the Eastern Conference and second in the Atlantic Division behind the Bruins.



This game will be a nice boost for the winner heading into the new year. The Maple Leafs are 13-18 on the puck line, while the Avalanche are 15-13.

