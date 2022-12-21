Wisconsin and Oklahoma State both began the year in the AP Top 25 and will end it unranked, facing one another for the first time ever in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.



The Cowboys will be without quarterback Spencer Sanders, who nearly led the team to a College Football Playoff appearance last season. He entered the transfer portal a few weeks ago, opening the door for either Garret Rangel or Gunnar Gundy (son of coach Mike Gundy) to start against the Badgers, who also lost their starting quarterback Graham Mertz to the portal. No other Wisconsin quarterback has even attempted 10 passes this season, let alone started a game.

The situation behind center for both teams helps explain the low point total. The Badgers are by far the better defensive team and have 1,000-yard rusher Braelon Allen to lean on against the Cowboys.

Dylan Widger/USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State Guaranteed Rate Bowl Odds

Spread: Wisconsin -3 (-118) | Oklahoma State +3 (-110)

Moneyline: WISC (-161) | OSU (+125)

Total: 43 – Over (-110) | Under (-118)

Game Info: Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 | 10:15 p.m. ET | ESPN

Location: Chase Field | Phoenix, AZ



Wisconsin Straight-Up Record: 6–6

Wisconsin Against the Spread Record: 5–7



Oklahoma State Straight-Up Record: 7–5

Oklahoma State Against the Spread Record: 6–6

Betting Insights

The Badgers went 0–3 against the spread over their last three games. Three of Wisconsin’s final four games went under, breaking with how the rest of their season went.

The Cowboys only covered one of their final five games, all of which were unders. This point total is the lowest in an Oklahoma State game all year. At 21–11, OSU has one of the best winning percentages in bowl games, and it won its last two in 2022 and 2020.

