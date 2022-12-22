Oregon is favored by more than two touchdowns against North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl.

Oregon is a two-plus-touchdowns favorite against North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl, which will be the first meeting between the two programs.

A second consecutive 10-win season is in reach for the Ducks and the Tar Heels can also hit that threshold for the first time since 2015 with a victory. The 14.5-point spread is tied with LSU-Purdue game for the largest of any bowl game.

Quarterbacks Bo Nix and Drake Maye are both set to return for the 2023 season and each leads a top-25 offense into a contest with a total set north of 70 points. Oregon’s offense is one of four in the nation that averages better than 500 total yards per game and both quarterbacks are threats on the ground—Nix led his team with 14 rushing touchdowns and Maye’s 653 rushing yards paced UNC.

The Ducks dropped two of their final three games and the Tar Heels lost their final three, including a 29-point loss in the ACC Championship to Clemson.

No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina Holiday Bowl Odds

Spread: North Carolina +14.5 (-118) | Oregon -14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: UNC (+400) | ORE (-654)

Total: 73 – Over (-118) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Dec. 28, 2022 | 8 p.m. ET | Fox

Location: Petco Park | San Diego, Calif.

North Carolina Straight-Up Record: 9–4

North Carolina Against the Spread Record: 5–7–1

Oregon Straight-Up Record: 9–3

Oregon Against the Spread Record: 8–4

© Ben Lonergan/USA TODAY NETWORK

Odds and Betting Insight

Oregon was 4–0 against the spread (ATS) when favored by 14 or more points this season. The over was also 7–5 in Ducks’ games, though it only hit once in their last four games.

North Carolina went 3–1 ATS as an underdog this year with its only loss coming in the conference title game. The under hit in four of the Tar Heels’ final five games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.