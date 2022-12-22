Raiders-Steelers Week 16 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Steelers are favored by less than a field goal at home against the Raiders in a prime-time matchup Saturday.

The s Raiders (6-8) head to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers (6-8) in Week 16.

The Steelers are favored at home by 2.5 points with the game total set at only 38.5. The weather could be a factor in this one, as it is expected to be only 10 degrees Saturday night with possible snow and wind gusts up to 29 mph.

The Steelers have a lot at stake in this home game, and must win in order to avoid having their first losing season since 2003. After making the playoffs last season, don’t count them out even with their slim chance of making the postseason this year. The same goes for the Raiders. Las Vegas snuck into the playoffs last year, and have a pathway to do so again but need this win Saturday night.

Derek Carr has had an up-and-down down season, but he will have all his weapons available Saturday. Davante Adams is one of the best wideouts in the league and his 1,275 receiving yards ranks fourth in the NFL. Add to that a healthy tight end in Darren Waller and wideouts Mack Hollins and Hunter Renfrow, and Carr should have no issue connecting versus a Pittsburgh defense that is allowing 238.8 passing yards per game (24th) – unless high winds get in the way.

Josh Jacobs has been the bell cow for this Las Vegas team, and we should see heavy doses of the running back who leads the league with 1,495 rushing yards this season. The Steelers have been stout versus the run, allowing only 109 rushing yards per game, but Jacobs will be heavily involved. The Raiders average 24.1 points per game this season (10th), while their leaky defense yields 24.1 (23rd).

Kenny Pickett will be back at quarterback for the Steelers, and he should be able to connect with receivers Diontae Johnson and George Pickens versus a Raiders’ pass defense that is allowing 244.3 yards per game.

Najee Harris continues to lead this backfield, though the results have been underwhelming overall. The Steelers are averaging only 17.9 points per game this season (27th), while their defense has allowed 22.1 (13th).

Moneyline: LAS VEGAS (+115) | PITTSBURGH (-138)

Spread: LVR +2.5 (-110) | PIT -2.5 (-110)

Total: 38.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Dec. 24 | 8:15 p.m. ET | NFL Network

Raiders Straight-Up Record: 6-8

Raiders Against the Spread Record: 7-7

Steelers Straight-Up Record: 6-8

Steelers Against the Spread Record: 7-6–1

Odds and Betting Insights

The Steelers and Raiders have won both won four of their last six games. Games have hit the over seven times for the Raiders, compared to six for the Steelers.

Pittsburgh is 1-2 against the spread (ATS) as a home favorite, while Las Vegas is 3-1 ATS as a road underdog.

