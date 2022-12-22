Texans-Titans Week 16 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Titans are going for the season sweep of the Texans at home in a game they desperately need to win.

Tennessee’s four-game losing streak allowed the suddenly resurgent Jaguars to sneak back into the AFC South race. Houston has the worst record in the league by far, though it pushed the Cowboys and Chiefs to the brink in back-to-back weeks as a two-touchdown underdog in both games.



The first meeting between these teams in October in Nashville was not necessarily as close as the 17-10 final score indicates. The Texans scored a touchdown with 17 seconds remaining to cut into their 14-point deficit. Derrick Henry's run of dominance against his division rival continued in that contest with 219 yards and two touchdowns, marking his fourth game in a row against Houston with 200-plus rushing yards and two or more scores.



That game was also rookie Malik Willis’ first career start, and with the status of Ryan Tannehill (ankle) in doubt for Saturday, Willis could be in line to start once again.

Texans vs. Titans Odds

Moneyline: Texans (+205) | Titans (-250)

Spread: HOU +4.5 (-125) | TEN -5.5 (-110)

Total: 37 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Dec. 24, 2022 | 1:20 p.m. ET | CBS



Texans Straight-Up Record: 1–12–1

Texans Against the Spread Record: 6–7–1



Titans Straight-Up Record: 7–7

Titans Against the Spread Record: 8–5–1

Houston's one win was in October against the Jaguars, the very team the Titans are trying to hold off to win their third consecutive division title. Since then, the Texans have dropped nine in a row and have played without their best offensive weapons the last few weeks, with receivers Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins out and rookie running back Dameon Pierce on injured reserve.

That makes consecutive near upsets against two of the best teams in the NFL even more impressive.

The offensive numbers for Houston are par for the course for a one-win team: 30th in scoring (16.8 ppg), 26th in passing yards per game (188.2) and 29th in rushing yards per game (90.2). Receiver Chris Moore has come on over the last few weeks to lead the team in receiving, the last two with Davis Mills under center.

The Texans aren't locking their opponents down on the other side of the ball to make up for their offense. They rank 27th in scoring defense (24.6 ppg), 19th in passing yards allowed per game (221.4) and 32nd in rushing yards allowed per game (167.5). Tennessee is one of three teams held under 20 points by Houston, the others being Denver and Jacksonville.

Tennessee's offense doesn't move the ball much better than Houston's. The Titans rank 26th in scoring (18.2 ppg), 29th in passing yards per game (174.4) and 15th in rushing yards per game (121.6).

Henry, the No. 2 rusher in the NFL, has put together back-to-back games with 100 yards on the ground after he was held under 40 in each of his previous two outings. He's also been more involved as a receiver lately and led Tennessee in receiving yards last game with 59. Tannehill also leaned on tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo over the last few games, and rookie receiver Treylon Burks is back this week for Willis or Tannehill.

Betting Insights

The Texans are 2–0 against the spread over their last two games and the over hit in both contests. For the year, though, the over is 6–8 for Houston. The under of 39.5 points cashed in the last meeting between these teams.

The Titans have failed to cover over their last four outings after covering each of their previous eight contests. The over is 5–9 on the year for Tennessee, one of the lowest hit rates in the league.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.