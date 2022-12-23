Get a $200 Bonus in Colorado from SI Sportsbook for the matchup between the Nuggets and Suns.

The finale of the NBA Christmas showcase is the first of three meetings between the Suns and Nuggets, two teams jockeying for position atop the crowded Western Conference.

Phoenix won the season series last year, 2–1, and each game was decided by double digits. Denver is 1–6 all-time on Christmas and lost its most recent appearance in 2021. The Suns played on the holiday for the first time in more than a decade last season and also lost.

Both teams project to have starters missing due to injury. For the Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. (heel) has missed the last 13 games and Jamal Murray (knee) did not play Tuesday. Phoenix figures to be even more shorthanded—Cameron Johnson (knee) has not played in over a month, Cameron Payne (foot) missed the last week and Devin Booker (groin) was out for the last two games but scored 58 last time he took the floor.

Keep an eye on the status of those five players, as well as anyone else who may pop up on the injury report prior to tip off Sunday.

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN)

Spread: Suns +2.5 (-110) | Nuggets -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Suns (+115) | Nuggets (-138)

Total: 230.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

*Editor's Note: All stats, records and odds are current through Dec. 23

Nuggets Offense and Defense Stats

With Porter Jr. and Murray once again sidelined, Nikola Jokić is playing at the level of the reigning back-to-back MVP who could win the award a third time. The Nuggets won five of their last six to follow a season-long three-game losing streak. Jokic’s averages over that stretch: 30.8 points, 14.5 rebounds and 10.3 assists—the highlight being his Wilt Chamberlain-esque 40-point, 27-rebound, 10-assist triple-double.

Denver’s defense is still a point of concern as it ranks 24th. Combined with its No. 3 offensive rating, the Nuggets even out to 10th in net rating, though. They put together perhaps their best defensive performance of the season last time out against the Grizzlies, who they held to 91 points even though Ja Morant went for 35.

In the high altitude, Denver has traditionally been a tough place to win and that has held true this season with a 10–3 mark for the home team at Ball Arena.

Suns Offense and Defense Stats

December has been difficult for the Suns. They entered the month with a 15–6 record and are 4–7 so far, including a five-game skid. Chris Paul returned to the lineup two weeks ago and has played better than he did earlier in the year. Still, Booker’s occasional absence has hampered the team; Phoenix is 1–3 without him.

Phoenix’s advanced stats tell the story of a team with an even better record than their top-four position in the West—No. 1 in offensive rating, No. 10 on defense and No. 3 in net rating. A poor 5–8 mark in clutch situations is to blame. Last season, they were a league-best 33–9 in such scenarios.

Jae Crowder’s holdout and Johnson’s injury certainly limit the Suns’ capability to get stops on defense, but once again Monty Williams is putting together a coaching masterclass during a season where regression was expected after a postseason flameout.