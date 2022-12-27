Five Most Shocking Betting Upsets of 2022

It's been an incredible year for both sports bettors and the sports betting industry, reaching a record-setting revenue of $1.68 billion in 2022, according to the American Gaming Association in its Q3 revenue report. The total represents an 80.6% increase compared to the previous year, and more growth is expected as more states come online.



The industry and sportsbooks certainly had a profitable year, but bettors also made some major gains.



Looking back at 2022, I've listed some of the major sports upsets that were exciting to watch and profited sports bettors.



I hope you had a piece of some of this action.

5. Vikings thrilling comeback over Colts in Week 15



Despite being +162 underdogs, the Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) were up 33-0 at halftime vs. the NFC-leading Minnesota Vikings (10-3) in Week 15. If you live bet that game, you could have gotten +3000 at halftime for the Vikings to win it outright. Minnesota returned after halftime and erased the 33-point deficit, winning the game 39-36 in the final seconds of regular time. Cousins threw for 460 yards and four touchdowns, while Dalvin Cook added one of his own. It was the biggest comeback in NFL history and was an upset in almost any way you look at it. If you bet the Vikings at the half to win outright, your $100 ticket paid you $3000. However, if you bet the Vikings to cover the four points spread before the game kicked off, you were left disappointed, while those who had the Colts at +260 were also victims of the epic collapse.

Matt Krohn/USA TODAY Sports

4. Padres defeat the Dodgers in the NLDS



The Dodgers had won nine NL West titles in the ten years coming into this series, and they were the favorite to win the World Series at +400. Not only that, but their 111 wins were the most in franchise history. Los Angeles outscored San Diego 109-47 during the regular season and won 14 of their 19 matchups. However, baseball is all about timing, and San Diego got hot at the right time, aided by trade deadline moves that saw them acquire Juan Soto and Josh Bell at the trade deadline. If you bet the Padres to win the NLDS, you got paid +180.

3. No. 6 Tennessee surprises No. 1 Alabama



On October 15th, the Tennessee Volunteers snapped a 15-game losing streak to the Alabama Crimson Tide, winning 52-49 on a 40-yard field goal from Chase McGrath at the buzzer. Those who bet The No. 6 Volunteers over the No.4 Crimson Tide were rewarded with a +260 payout. Both teams ended the season with a 10-2 record, with neither team making the semifinals for the 2022-2023 season. Alabama was the co-favorite with the reigning champion Georgia Bulldogs when the market opened in January.

2. No. 15 St. Peter's Peacocks oust No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats



The tiny Jesuit school from New Jersey bounced the No. 2 seed Kentucky Wild Cats in the first round of the 2022 NCAA tournament, and backers were rewarded handsomely at +1400. Brackets were busted all over the country, and the Peacocks went on to win a second upset vs. Murray State which paid +275. The Peacocks made history, becoming the first No. 15 seed to make the Elite Eight, before ultimately losing to UNC.

1. Rich Strike wins the Kentucky Derby



If you bet on Rich Strike to win the Kentucky Derby, you were paid 80/1, the longest odds on the board. It was a shocking victory, as the horse only made it into the race after Ethereal Road was scratched. It's not just that he won, either. It's how he won. Rich Strike's late surge and ultimate victory will be watched on YouTube for years to come.