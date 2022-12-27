The New York Jets (7-8) head to Lumen stadium to take on the Seattle Seahawks (7-8) for Week 17.



Despite having a home-field advantage, the Seahawks are 2.5-point underdogs, and the game total is 42.5 at SI Sportsbook.



Both teams are technically still on the bubble of a playoff berth, and this game is a must-win for both teams who have recently hit the skids. The Seahawks have lost three in a row, and five of their last six, while the Jets are on a four-game losing streak, also losing five of their last six.

Moneyline: Jets (-138) | Seahawks (+115)

Spread: Jets -2.5 (-110) | Seahawks +2.5 (-110)

Total: 42.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Sunday, Jan. 1, 2022 | 4:05 p.m. ET | Fox



Seattle is 6-9 ATS.

New York is 8-7 ATS.



Seattle is 0-3 ATS as home underdogs.

New York is 0-1 as away favorites.



Odds and Betting Insights

Geno Smith continues to turn in solid quarterback play. Smith currently leads all starting signal-callers with a 70.7% completion rate, and his 3,886 passing yards rank eighth. WR Tyler Lockett may or may not be available for this game after having surgery to repair his broken finger. DK Metcalf has tallied over 1,000 yards across 15 games this year, and he will be heavily targeted with no Lockett vs. a tough Jets defense. Ken Walker III continues to lead this backfield for Seattle. Walker racked up 107 yards in Week 16 vs. the Chiefs despite the game script not being in his favor. Offensively, the Seahawks are superior to the Jets, averaging 24.3 points per game this season (9th). However, the Seattle defense has been one of the worst in the league, allowing opponents 25.3 points per game (29th).

Mike White will get the start for the Jets, and Jets fans should rejoice. It looks like Zach Wilson's days may be over in New York, and the legend of Mike White will try to continue on Sunday. White struggled in a tough matchup with the Bills in Week 14, but he threw for more than 300 yards in his previous two games. Garrett Wilson, who leads the Jets with 119 targets and 996 receiving yards, will be heavily targeted with White under center. Elijah Moore, Corey Davis and TE Tyler Conklin will also get looks, and RBs Zonovan Knight, Michael Carter, and Ty Johnson should all be used effectively vs. a Seahawks run defense that has allowed the fourth-most rushing and receiving yards to the position. The Jets need the boost with White, as their season offensive numbers are disappointing. New York is scoring only 18.9 points per game this year (25th), while their defense keeps them in games, allowing only 18.8 points per game (4th).



The weather in Seattle should be ideal for a New Year’s Day football game.



Jets games have gone over only five times this year, while Seahawks games have gone over eight times.

