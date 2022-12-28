Jaguars-Texans Week 17 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Jaguars are favored by more than a field goal on the road against the Texans in Week 17. Houston won the first matchup earlier this season.

The AFC South-leading Jaguars (7-8) head to the Lone Star State to face the last-place Texans (2-12-1) in Week 17. Houston won the first divisional matchup this season in Week 5, 13-6, and covered the spread.

This Jaguars team, however, is very different than the Week 5 edition. Jacksonville is tied with the Titans but controls its destiny with the teams set to meet in Week 18. The Jaguars enter this game hot on a three-game win streak, while the Texans won just their second game of the season last week versus the Titans.

Houston, however, is doing its best to threaten winning teams and cover the spread over the past few weeks. Both teams recently played well against the Cowboys, with the Jaguars pulling off an exciting win in overtime in Week 15.

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Lawrence looks every bit the prospect he was touted to be this season with new head coach Doug Pederson at the helm. Lawrence is surrounded by capable weapons in receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones and tight end Evan Engram. Kirk is closing in on 1,000 yards for the season (988), while Jones and Engram have each logged more than 722. Running back Travis Etienne is also a receiving threat, while tallying rushing 1,000 yards in his first healthy NFL season. The threat of that run game has allowed Lawrence more freedom and, of course, his mobility is also a bonus as he has logged five rushing touchdowns this season.

The Texans, to put it kindly, are a mess. Currently using a mix of both Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel at quarterback, the Texans have been a nuisance as of late but they have no incentive to win anymore this season. After losing talented rookie Dameon Pierce with an ankle sprain two weeks ago, their run game has been cobbled together with Rex Burkhead, Dare Ogunbowale, and Royce Freeman. The receiving room is also in shambles with no Nico Collins and Brandin Cooks constantly missing time with injury. Cooks did return last weekend, though, a lone bright spot for Houston.

The Jaguars average 23.5 points per game this year (11th, compared to the Texans’ 16.9 (30th).

Defensively, both teams are suspect with Jacksonville allowing 22.1 points per game (15th) and Houston allowing 23.9 (26th). Houston has actually been strong versus the pass, allowing only 212.5 passing yards per game (12th), while its run defense is the league’s worst, allowing 168.6 rushing yards per game. Etienne’s and Lawrence’s mobility should shine Sunday.

Jacksonville has been generous both in the ground and through the air, but the Texans probably don’t have the personnel to take full advantage.

The Jaguars every motivation to win this game. Houston has none.

Moneyline: Jaguars (-200) | Texans (+165)

Spread: JAX -3.5 (-118) | HOU +3.5 (+100)

Total: 43.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Jan. 1, 2023 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

Jaguars Straight-Up Record: 7-8

Jaguars Against The Spread Record: 7–8

Texans Straight-Up Record: 2-12-1

Texans Against The Spread Record: 7-7-1

Bet on Jaguars-Texans at SI Sportsbook

Odds and Betting Insights

Jacksonville’s games have hit the over eight times, with the over hitting for Houston only six times. The Jaguars are 0-3 against the spread (ATS) as a favorite, while the Texans are 7-7-1 ATS as an underdog.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.