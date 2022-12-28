The Bruins take on the Panthers in the Sun Bowl on Friday, December 30th. UCLA is listed as a six-point favorite over Pittsburgh and the Over/Under is set at 53.

UCLA is going for its first 10-win campaign since 2014 when it takes on Pittsburgh in the Sun Bowl.

The Panthers, who closed out the regular season with four straight wins, will be without quarterback Kedon Slovis, who announced his intention to transfer to BYU. Backup Nick Patti, who appears in line to start against the Bruins, also plans to transfer but he will do so after the bowl game.

Chip Kelly’s Bruins are expected to be near full strength, which should mean that quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, running back Zach Charbonnet and receiver Jake Bobo are in line to play. UCLA had one of the most explosive offenses in the FBS this season, averaging close to 40 points per game and over 500 yards of total offense.

This will be the 15th meeting between Pitt and UCLA but the first in over four decades with their last matchup dating back to 1972.

Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. No. 18 UCLA Odds, Spread, Moneyline

Spread: Pittsburgh +6 (-118) | UCLA -6 (-110)

Moneyline: PITT (+170) | UCLA (-250)

Total: 53 – Over (-118) | Under (-118)

Game Info: Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN

Location: Sun Bowl | El Paso, TX

Pittsburgh vs. UCLA Betting Insights

The Panthers covered three times during their current four-game winning streak and the over hit in all but one game as well. For the fourth time this season Pittsburgh (+6) is an underdog and it went 0–3 against the spread in such games.

Bruins games hit the over at one of the highest rates in college football (9–3) and this game has the lowest point total (53) of their entire season. For as good as UCLA was in 2022, it posted just a .500 record against the spread and failed to cover in its final three games.

Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Straight-Up Record: 8–4

Pittsburgh Against the Spread Record: 5–7

UCLA Straight-Up Record: 9–3

UCLA Against the Spread Record: 6–6

Sun Bowl Best Bets:

Spread: UCLA -6

Point Total: Over 53

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.