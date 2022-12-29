The Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-4) battle the Illinois Fighting Illini (8-4) in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Fla., on Monday, Jan. 2.

Both teams have identical 8-4 records, with the Bulldogs finishing third in the SEC West and the Illini finishing second in the Big Ten West. This game could come down to game style, with Mississippi State favored by one point at SI Sportsbook.

The Bulldogs employ their air-raid offense that ranks eighth in passing yards per game (314.3) and first in pass attempts per game (49.1%). Mississippi State enters this contest with a complete and healthy team.

Following head coach Mike Leach’s tragic death Dec. 13 due to complications from a heart condition, Zach Arnett took over head coaching duties for the Bulldogs. They will want to win this one in honor of the coaching icon.

The Illini play a different style of football, passing only 30.1% of the time (82nd) and logging only 208 passing yards per game.

Unfortunately for the Illini, they will likely be affected by some major opt outs. Star running back Chase Brown, who rushed for 1.643 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, will not be playing. The Bulldogs should also benefit from Illini opt outs from cornerback Devon Witherspoon and safety Sydney Brown.

Illinois vs. Mississippi State ReliaQuest Bowl Odds

Spread: Illinois +1 (-110) | Mississippi State -1 (-118)

Moneyline: ILL (+100) | MSST (-125)

Total: 46 – Over (-110) | Under (-118)

Game Info: Jan. 2, 2023 | 12 p.m. ET | ESPN2

Location: Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, Fla.

Illinois Straight-Up Record: 8-4

Illinois Against the Spread Record: 8-4

Mississippi State Straight-Up Record: 8-4

Mississippi State Against the Spread Record: 6-5-1

Odds and Betting Insights

Mississippi State is 5-3-1 against the spread (ATS) as a favorite, while Illinois is 3-1 ATS as an underdog. The Illini’s games usually go under the projected total, while the Bulldogs’ contests cashed the over seven times thus far.

The Bulldogs needed covers in each of their last two games to finish with their 6-5-1 ATS mark, while Illinois also covered the spread in its last two games.

