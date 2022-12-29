LSU-Purdue Citrus Bowl Odds, Lines, Spread and Betting Preview

The SEC runner-up is a heavy favorite over the Big Ten runner-up in this matchup.

Purdue takes the field as a two-touchdown underdog against LSU in the Citrus Bowl to kick off 2023.

Even on the heels of back-to-back losses, the No. 19 Tigers are sizable favorites against the Boilermakers, who were an even heavier underdog last time out against Michigan in the Big Ten Championship game. Purdue fell apart in the second half of that matchup, which it lost, 43-22. The Tigers similarly fell, 50-30, to Georgia in the SEC title game.

A 10-win season, highlighted by a win over Alabama, is within reach for Brian Kelly in his first season in Baton Rouge. On the other sideline will be interim coach Brian Brohm, filling in for his brother, Jeff, after the latter accepted the head coaching job at his alma mater, Louisville. Jeff Brohm coached Purdue for six seasons. Brian Brohm will join him at Louisville following the bowl game.

It’s not just the Boilermakers’ coaching staff that will be shorthanded—the offense will be without quarterback Aidan O’Connell. Backup Austin Burton will be without Charlie Jones and Payne Durham, the team’s two top receivers. Purdue is missing key starters on its defense as well.

Dale Zanine/USA Today Sports

The Tigers are not without opt-outs, as they will be missing receiver Kayshon Boutte and key starters along the defensive line. Dual-threat quarterback Jayden Daniels and his top target, Malik Nabers, will both be active for an offense that managed 30 points against Georgia’s fearsome defense, although the game was well out of hand in the second half.

LSU had a noticeable edge on offense and a slight edge on defense this season, though there were some differences in their team profiles. The Tigers are the better rushing offense and defend the pass better than the Boilermakers, who had a better passing offense (though that was with O’Connell under center).

This is the first time in the history of the two programs these teams will face off.

No. 17 LSU vs. Purdue Citrus Bowl Odds

Spread: LSU -14.5 (-11) | Purdue +14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: LSU (-654) | PUR (+400)

Total: 56 – Over (-110) | Under (-118)

Game Info: Monday, Jan. 2, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | ESPN

Location: Camping World Stadium | Orlando, FL

LSU Straight-Up Record: 9–4

LSU Against the Spread Record: 7–6

Purdue Straight-Up Record: 8–5

Purdue Against the Spread Record: 5–8

Bet on LSU-Purdue at SI Sportsbook

Betting Insights

LSU covered just once over its last four games, three of which hit the over. The Tigers were heavier favorites in just three games this season and they covered each of them.

Purdue performed poorly against the spread on the year, though it went 2–2 over its final four games. The over hit in eight of 13 games for the Boilermakers but did so just twice over their last five games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.