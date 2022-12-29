A best bet for the College Football Playoff semifinal between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State. Georgia is favored in the Peach Bowl.

Prior to Times Square taking center stage on New Year’s Eve, sports fans will be treated to the second of two College Football Playoff games when No. 1 Georgia faces No. 4 Ohio State in the 2022 Peach Bowl.

Ohio State brings the No. 2 scoring offense (44.53 ppg) into the Peach Bowl where they’ll encounter Georgia and the country’s No. 1 scoring defense (12.8 ppg). Thanks to the talents of quarterback C.J. Stroud, the Buckeyes put up monster production on the offensive side of the ball (3,340 passing yards; 36 passing touchdowns).

Many believe that the Buckeyes, who were blown out by No. 2 Michigan 45-23 as 9-point home favorites in Columbus in the regular season finale, backed their way into the College Football Playoffs. Ohio State, who was a 9-point favorite or more in every game this season, burned bettors down the stretch posting a dismal 1-4 against the spread record, despite winning four of those games.

Peach Bowl Odds: Ohio State vs Georgia

Spread: Ohio State +6.5 (-110) | Georgia -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: OSU (+200) | UGA (-300)

Total: 62– Over (-110) | Under 62 (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: OSU 40% | UGA 60%

Game Info: Dec. 31, 2022 | 8 p.m. ET | ESPN

Editor's Note - Odds are subject to change.

Ohio State vs. Georgia Betting Records and Insights

The Buckeyes are listed as underdogs for the first time in 26 games. The last time Ohio State was getting points was in the 2021 National Title game against Alabama, where the Big Ten powerhouse lost to Alabama 52-24.

Georgia, who is 13-0 straight-up (SU) and 7-6 (ATS) this season, finished the regular season in an uneven fashion for bettors posting a pedestrian 3-3 ATS mark despite winning every contest.

Kirby Smart coached squads have been a lucrative team for bettors to back this time of year as the Bulldogs have posted an impressive 8-2 ATS (80%) mark over their last 10 bowl appearances.

The spread has ticked down since opening in favor of the defending National Champions as 7-point favorites on SI Sportsbook before settling with the Bulldogs at -6.5

Ohio State Offense vs. Georgia Defense

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, a sure-fire first-round draft pick in April’s NFL Draft, is completing 66.2% of his passes and the fifth-most touchdowns (37) in the nation.

The junior quarterback possesses arguably the best wide receiver in the country in Marvin Harrison Jr. (72 recs, 1,157 receiving yards; 12 touchdowns). If the name sounds familiar, it should, as he is the son of Hall of Fame wideout Marvin Harrison who played 13 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

On the ground, Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson (571 yards; six touchdowns) will miss the CFP after undergoing surgery on his foot. Having missed three of the last four games, Henderson’s absence opened up an opportunity for Miyan Williams (817 yards, 13 rushing touchdowns) to take hold of lead duties. The Buckeyes will need to find a way for Williams to move the ball on the ground in a less than favorable matchup against Georgia’s No. 1 ranked run defense, which surrenders only 77 rushing yards per game.

Georgia Offense vs. Ohio State Defense

One of the easiest players to root for in college football is Georgia’s underrated quarterback Stetson Bennett. The senior signal-caller, who is 24-1 over his past two seasons as a starter for the Bulldogs, has thrown at least two touchdowns in six of his last seven games. A player proposition wager worthy of consideration is Bennett’s over 1.5 touchdown passes in this matchup.

Stetson’s effectiveness stems from having a strong rushing attack led by a committee of Kenny McIntosh (709 rushing yards), Daijun Edwards (681 rushing yards), and Kendall Milton (533). The trio, who has combined to score 25 total touchdowns, should find success versus an Ohio State defense that allowed 252 rushing yards and three touchdowns in their last outing.

Peach Bowl Ohio State vs. Georgia Best Bet

Respected money in Vegas is backing the No. 1 team in the country who is an amazing 31-1 in its last 32 games under Kirby Smart. The Peach Bowl is a virtual home game for the Bulldogs with the action kicking off from the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Georgia. Stroud struggled against the front-seven of Michigan and Notre Dame this season and the heat will be even more intense from the ‘Dawgs on Saturday. Expect Stetson Bennett to lead his club back to the National Championship game for a second consecutive season.

Spread: Georgia -6.5

