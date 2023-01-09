Super Bowl LVII Odds Entering Playoffs

The Chiefs are favored at SI Sportsbook to win the Super Bowl entering the postseason, followed by the Bills.

The stage is set for the 2022-2023 NFL playoffs!

The Seahawks (9-8) clinched the final wild-card spot with a win over the Rams and the Packers’ loss to the Lions on Sunday. The Dolphins secured the final AFC wild-card spot earlier Sunday with their win over the Jets and the Patriots’ loss to the Bills. On Saturday, the Jaguars (9-8) claimed the AFC South title and will host the Chargers (10-7).

Monday night’s matchup will feature the NFC South champion Buccaneers (8-9) hosting the Cowboys, despite Tampa Bay’s losing record.

Kansas City locked up the AFC’s 1-seed after routing the Raiders, and the Eagles coasted into the NFC’s 1-seed Sunday. Both teams receive a first-round bye.

In an interesting twist, every matchup this wild-card weekend is a rematch of a regular-season game.

Here is where the Super Bowl odds currently stand at SI Sportsbook.

Super Bowl LVII Odds

Kansas City Chiefs +350

Buffalo Bills +400

Philadelphia Eagles +550

San Francisco 49ers +550

Cincinnati Bengals +750

Dallas Cowboys +1100

Los Angeles Chargers +2000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2500

Minnesota Vikings +2800

Baltimore Ravens +3300

Jacksonville Jaguars +4000

Seattle Seahawks +5000

Miami Dolphins +6000

New York Giants +6000

Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

With the AFC’s first-round bye locked up, the Chiefs are now the favorites to win it all. Patrick Mahomes looks like the MVP even without Tyreek Hill, and the Chiefs are an offensive juggernaut averaging 29.2 points per game this season - the most in the NFL. Kansas City has no lack of postseason experience, and the new ground game lead by Jerick McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco make the Chiefs a team that will be difficult to stop. Kansas City’s defense is its only weak spot. The Chiefs yielded 21.7 points per game this year (17th) and allowed the most passing touchdowns.

The Bills come in with the second-best odds at +425 and it looks like good value. No doubt the Bills are on a mission, and they started the season as the favorites. The offense clocks in at No. 2 in points per game (28.4), and Josh Allen is a threat both through the air and on the ground. Stefon Diggs is as good as ever, and the Bills’ defense is a top unit allowing only 17.9 points per game this season - second only to the 49ers. The Bills are a complete team, and they defeated the Chiefs earlier this year. I like the Bills’ value here despite the fact that they have to play one more game than Kansas City.

The Eagles (+550) have been dominant all season, and they are getting Jalen Hurts back at just the right time. Hurts and Mahomes are both in the MVP conversation and deservedly so. The Eagles have a top offense with Hurts, Miles Sanders and the rest of the running back room combining for 148 ground yards per game (fifth), while A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert helped log Philadelphia the ninth-most passing yards this year (241.5). Defensively the Eagles are tough too, allowing only 20.2 points per game - the eighth-best mark.

The Eagles should be able to stand up to any AFC team.

The 49ers (+550) are on their third quarterback of the season but it doesn’t matter. They win even with “Mr Irrelevant” under center. Brock Purdy has proven he’s no slouch and the Niners have gone undefeated since he took over the starting job in Week 13 and have won 10 straight games overall.

With Christian MCCaffrey as Kyle Shanahan’s new, shiny toy, it’s easy to see a Chiefs-49ers rematch at this year’s Super Bowl. San Francisco boasts the top defensive unit in the league, allowing only 16.3 points per game this year, and this time the Niners could easily emerge as the champs.

Finally, the Bengals (+750) are looking to repeat as AFC champions and get another shot to be Super Bowl champions. And why not? Joe Burrow is even better with another year of experience, and Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd all have had excellent seasons. Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine combine for a good run game and the Cincinnati defense is tied with the Cowboys as a top-five defense.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.