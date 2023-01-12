The NFL playoffs are here! Whether you won your fantasy football league or not, you can still take home some postseason cheese with player props! Here are a few of the props I like heading into this weekend, and you can find them (and many, many more) over at SI Sportsbook. Also, be sure to check out the props from our own Princess of Props, Jen Piacenti, and betting and fantasy expert Frankie Taddeo!

McCaffrey has been on fire in recent weeks, rushing for 100-plus yards in three of his last five games. He’s gone over this week’s longest rushing prop four times in those five contests, and he’s missed the mark just once since Week 13. He’s also had a rush of over 16.5 yards in seven of his 11 games as a member of the 49ers. That includes a Week 15 game against the Seahawks where he broke off a long run of 23 yards. Seattle has also allowed a rush of more than 16.5 yards in three straight games and in four of its last five games of the regular season.

George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey have both been very productive for the 49ers on their current 10-game winning streak. Kyle Terada/USA Today Sports

Kittle ended the regular season on a bananas pace, recording seven touchdowns in his final four games. He’s at +150 on an anytime touchdown and +195 on the over 0.5 touchdown catches props if you’re so inclined. I also like Kittle to go over 42.5 receiving yards, as the Seahawks have allowed eight tight ends to hit that mark since Week 3. Overall, their defense has allowed the second-most yards per game to the position (65.6), and Kittle had 93 yards against them in Week 15.

The best running back in fantasy football, Ekeler has been a stat-sheet stuffer in each of the last two seasons. He’s particularly productive as a pass catcher, averaging 42.7 yards per game. He should hit that mark against the Jaguars, who allowed the second-most receiving yards (47.9 YPG) to opposing running backs this season. Ekeler has also gone over 38.5 receiving yards in four of his last seven games.

If you’re not afraid of some heavy juice, Prescott has been an interception machine this season. In fact, he’s been picked off at least once in seven straight games and has played in just two games where he hasn’t thrown at least one pick. The Buccaneers have also recorded an interception in three of their last four games (their defense didn’t have a pick last week, but a lot of their starters were rested). Tom Brady is 7-0 vs. the Cowboys, and I’m thinking Prescott has at least one pick in a game where Dallas could drop down to 0-8 all time against the G.O.A.T.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.