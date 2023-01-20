UFC 283 Odds and Betting Preview: Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill

Best bets for UFC 283, headlined by a light heavyweight title bout between Glover Teixeira and betting favorite Jamahal Hill.

In the first pay-per-view event of 2023, the UFC returns to Brazil as two titles will be up for grabs.

For the first time in the promotion’s history, two fighters will enter the Octagon to square off for the fourth time when Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figuereido battle to unify the flyweight title. Moreno is a -125 favorite at SI Sportsbook.

In the main event, Brazil native Glover Teixeira will attempt to reclaim the light heavyweight title against Jamahal Hill. Hill is a -138 favorite at SI Sportsbook.

Our experts provided their best bets and analysis for Saturday’s UFC 283 card.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill Odds

Date: Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 | 10 p.m ET

Location: Jeunesse Arena | Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Early Prelims 5:30 p.m. ET

Saimon Oliveira (-155) vs. Daniel Marcos (+130)

Josiane Nunes (-550) vs. Zarah Fairn (+410)

Warlley Alves (-125) vs. Nicolas Dalby (+105)

Ismael Bonfim (+110) vs. Terrance McKinney (-135)

Prelims 8 p.m. ET

Gabriel Bonfim (-175) vs. Mounir Lazzez (+145)

Shamil Abdurakhimov (+650) vs. Jailton Almeida (-1000)

Thiago Moises (-400) vs. Melquizael Costa (+310)

Gregory Rodrigues (-335) vs. Brunno Ferreira (+260)

Mauricio “Shogun” Rua (+175) vs. Ihor Potieria (-215)

Main Card 10 p.m. ET

Paul Craig (+155) vs. Johnny Walker (-190)

Lauren Murphy (+375) vs. Jessica Andrade (-500)

Gilbert Burns (-450) vs. Neil Magny (+350)

Deiveson Figueiredo (+105) vs. Brandon Moreno (-125)

Glover Teixeira (+115) vs. Jamahal Hill (-138)



SI MMA’s Justin Barrasso:

Once this gets to the mat, Glover Teixeira will make quick work of Jamahal Hill. Hill has a shot if they stand and trade shots, but Teixeira has repeatedly proven, most recently against Jiri Prochazka, that he has a rugged chin. He hasn’t been knocked out in six years, a span of 10 fights. Expect this streak to continue. BET: Texeira via SUB (+225)

SI Video’s Julian Pinto:

I am paying attention to the Gilbert Burns-Neil Magny matchup. Burns is looking to get back into the title picture after losing to Chimaev, and this is the perfect opportunity for him to do so. Magny notably has trouble on the ground. Burns is a legit ADCC-level BJJ practitioner and once he gets the fight to the ground, it’s probably going to be a one-sided affair. I think Burns gets the submission win in the second round. BETS: Burns via SUB (+225); UNDER 2.5 Rounds (-125)

SI Video’s Doug Vazquez:

For the first time in the history of the UFC, two opponents will face off in the Octagon for the fourth time. Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo will also fight for the fourth time in a row as they battle to unify the Flyweight title. Much has been made this week of Figgy having a tough weight cut and him possibly moving up a weight class for his next fight. This obviously favors Moreno, who has looked super focused all week. I also believe he is the better martial artist and will take advantage of Figgy being tired. BET: Moreno (-125); Look at Moreno via SUB (+500)

