Skip to main content
Bengals Dominate Bills to Advance to AFC Championship Game
Bengals Dominate Bills to Advance to AFC Championship Game

AFC Championship Opening Odds and Spread: Chiefs Listed as Small Favorites Over Bengals

This year's AFC Championship is a rematch from last season with the Chiefs hosting the Bengals.

In this story:

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

The AFC conference championship is set after the Chiefs and Bengals emerged victorious in the divisional round. 

Kansas City is the first team in NFL history to host five consecutive Championship games. Oddsmakers at SI Sportsbook have installed them as 1.5-point home favorites over the Bengals as the Patrick Mahomes-led squad looks to get revenge for last season’s AFC championship loss. However, the question for bettors will be deciphering if Mahomes’ can play at an elite level despite being diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain

Let’s take a look at the opening odds and totals at SI Sportsbook!

AFC Championship Opening Odds: Bengals vs. Chiefs

Moneyline: Cincinnati (+100) | Kansas City (-118)

Spread: CIN +1.5 (-110) | KC -1.5 (-110)

Total: 47.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: 47.5 (-110)

Game Info: Jan. 29, 2023 6:30 pm ET | CBS

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gets hyped up before the divisional game vs. the Jaguars.

Chiefs Tame Jaguars, Advance to 5th Straight AFC Title Game

Kansas City opened the weekend beating the AFC’s 4-seed Jacksonville 27-20, but failed to cover as nine-point favorites Against The Spread. Andy Reid’s club, who closed as the biggest favorite of the weekend, once again prevented bettors from cashing in on the club’s 15th win of the season. Kansas City dropped to a paltry 1-7-1 ATS (12.5%) at Arrowhead Stadium, while falling to a disappointing 5-12-1 (29.4%) versus the number overall.

The Chiefs witnessed a legendary performance in toughness from Mahomes. After sustaining an ankle injury in the second quarter, the likely 2022 league MVP, came back in the second half and piloted the club to one of the most valiant performances in NFL history. Kansas City will head into the showdown with the Bengals on a six-game winning streak, boasting an 11-1 record in their last 12 games overall.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to throw in the first quarter during an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Cincinnati Bengals At Buffalo Bills Afc Divisional Jan 22 0175

Bengals Upset Bills, Headed For AFC Championship Rematch Versus Chiefs

The Bengals are headed back to the AFC Championship game for the second straight year and third time in franchise history since 1988, after upsetting Buffalo 27-10 as six-point road underdogs. Cincinnati, who extended their winning streak to 10 straight games, rewarded bettors to cash tickets at odds of +220 on the money line. Now, they'll travel back to Arrowhead looking to become AFC champions in back-to-back seasons.

Joe Burrow was poised and efficient in the victory on Sunday throwing for 242 yards and two touchdowns, illustrating his prowess to dominate postseason games. In just three seasons, Burrow is now 5-1 SU and ATS (83.3%) in playoff games, while recording an unreal 14-2 ATS (87.5%) mark as an underdog of three points or more in his career (regular season and playoffs).

In last year’s AFC Championship, the Bengals upset the Chiefs 27-24 as seven-point road favorites, cashing for bettors on the money line at odds of +255. This year, oddsmakers have made a huge correction in their power rankings installing the line as a virtual coin-flip instead of a full touchdown differential. 

Get $150 in free bets from SI Sportsbook

Get $150 in free bets from SI Sportsbook

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.

Latest News

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) celebrates with quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium.

NFC Championship Opening Odds and Spread: Eagles Slight Favorites Over 49ers

Jun 12, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jamahal Hill during UFC 263 at Gila River Arena.

UFC 283 Odds and Betting Preview: Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill

Jan 8, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs with the ball in front of New York Giants linebacker Tomon Fox (49) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.

Chiefs, Eagles both favored by more than a touchdown at home

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) turns towndield after completing a catch as Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) defends in the first quarter of a Week 17 NFL game, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

NFL Divisional Round Lock, Upset and Player Prop Advice

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) runs for a touchdown during a game against the Colts.

Giants-Eagles Divisional Round Player Props to Target

SI:AM NEWSLETTER

In-Depth Analysis,

Unrivaled Access.

Get SPORTS ILLUSTRATED's

Best Stories Every Weekday.

Sign Up Now