AFC Championship Opening Odds and Spread: Chiefs Listed as Small Favorites Over Bengals

This year's AFC Championship is a rematch from last season with the Chiefs hosting the Bengals.

The AFC conference championship is set after the Chiefs and Bengals emerged victorious in the divisional round.

Kansas City is the first team in NFL history to host five consecutive Championship games. Oddsmakers at SI Sportsbook have installed them as 1.5-point home favorites over the Bengals as the Patrick Mahomes-led squad looks to get revenge for last season’s AFC championship loss. However, the question for bettors will be deciphering if Mahomes’ can play at an elite level despite being diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain.

Let’s take a look at the opening odds and totals at SI Sportsbook!

AFC Championship Opening Odds: Bengals vs. Chiefs

Moneyline: Cincinnati (+100) | Kansas City (-118)

Spread: CIN +1.5 (-110) | KC -1.5 (-110)

Total: 47.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: 47.5 (-110)

Game Info: Jan. 29, 2023 6:30 pm ET | CBS

Chiefs Tame Jaguars, Advance to 5th Straight AFC Title Game

Kansas City opened the weekend beating the AFC’s 4-seed Jacksonville 27-20, but failed to cover as nine-point favorites Against The Spread. Andy Reid’s club, who closed as the biggest favorite of the weekend, once again prevented bettors from cashing in on the club’s 15th win of the season. Kansas City dropped to a paltry 1-7-1 ATS (12.5%) at Arrowhead Stadium, while falling to a disappointing 5-12-1 (29.4%) versus the number overall.

The Chiefs witnessed a legendary performance in toughness from Mahomes. After sustaining an ankle injury in the second quarter, the likely 2022 league MVP, came back in the second half and piloted the club to one of the most valiant performances in NFL history. Kansas City will head into the showdown with the Bengals on a six-game winning streak, boasting an 11-1 record in their last 12 games overall.



Bengals Upset Bills, Headed For AFC Championship Rematch Versus Chiefs

The Bengals are headed back to the AFC Championship game for the second straight year and third time in franchise history since 1988, after upsetting Buffalo 27-10 as six-point road underdogs. Cincinnati, who extended their winning streak to 10 straight games, rewarded bettors to cash tickets at odds of +220 on the money line. Now, they'll travel back to Arrowhead looking to become AFC champions in back-to-back seasons.

Joe Burrow was poised and efficient in the victory on Sunday throwing for 242 yards and two touchdowns, illustrating his prowess to dominate postseason games. In just three seasons, Burrow is now 5-1 SU and ATS (83.3%) in playoff games, while recording an unreal 14-2 ATS (87.5%) mark as an underdog of three points or more in his career (regular season and playoffs).

In last year’s AFC Championship, the Bengals upset the Chiefs 27-24 as seven-point road favorites, cashing for bettors on the money line at odds of +255. This year, oddsmakers have made a huge correction in their power rankings installing the line as a virtual coin-flip instead of a full touchdown differential.

