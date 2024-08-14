2024 AL Cy Young Odds: Tarik Skubal's Odds Indicate a Runaway Favorite for Award
Following another stellar start on Tuesday, Tarik Skubal has made his mark on the American League Cy Young race.
Following six innings of three hit baseball while only allowing one earned run against the Seattle Mariners, Skubal has become a monster favorite to win his first Cy Young. He has lowered his ERA to an AL best 2.53 while also furthering his lead in both Baseball Reference WAR and FanGraphs WAR.
There are few contenders left to make a run at Skubal with about six weeks left in the regular season, here’s the latest odds.
American League Cy Young Odds
- Tarik Skubal: -750
- Corbin Burnes: +480
- Logan Gilbert: +4000
- Seth Lugo: +4000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Tarik Skubal Separates from Pack in AL Cy Young Race
As noted above, Skubal has made a serious impression on Major League Baseball this season, and oddsmakers are taking notice at his complete resume. The AL leader in ERA, strikeouts and Fielding Independent Pitching (FIP) is running away with this race as oddsmakers are giving him an implied probability of 88.24% following his Tuesday night gem.
Corbin Burnes is the only one within shouting distance of Skubal on the odds board. The Orioles ace is second in key categories, including ERA, but fails to hold up when looking at total strikeouts and his underlying metrics indicate he has been far worse than his actual ERA. Burnes is outside the top in strikeouts and his FIP ranks ninth, more than a half run higher than his ERA.
With only a handful of starts left for each contender, Skubal appears to be the runaway favorite as we head into the stretch run of the season.
