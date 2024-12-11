2024 Bowl Season: Every College Football Head Coach's Against the Spread Record in Bowl Games
With bowl season finally here, the art of handicapping the games comes into focus.
Due to college football's ever-fluid transfer portal era, betting on bowl games has become a test of assessing which rosters will be full and which coaching staff can maximize talent in each team’s season finale. Historically, some coaches excel in these games while others tend to begin to focus on the next season.
Below, you will find the against-the-spread records for every coach in bowl season who has coached in one before, as well as the opening odds and totals for each game.
Salute to Veterans Bowl Odds, Spread and Total
Western Michigan vs. South Alabama
Time: Saturday, December 14th, 9:00 PM EST
Spread:
- Western Michigan: +9.5 (-110)
- South Alabama: -9.5 (-110)
Total: 59.5
- South Alabama: Major Applewhite, 0-3
Boca Raton Bowl Opening Odds, Spread
Western Kentucky vs. James Madison
Time: Tuesday, December 17th, 5:30 PM EST
Spread:
- Western Kentucky: +7.5 (-110)
- James Madison: -7.5 (-110)
Total: 52.5
- Western Kentucky: Tyson Helton 3-1
LA Bowl Odds, Spread and Total
Cal vs. UNLV
Time: Wednesday, December 18th, 9:00 PM EST
Spread:
- Cal: -2.5
- UNLV: +2.5
Total: 51.5
Cal: Justin Wilcox, 1-2
New Orleans Bowl Odds, Spread and Total
Georgia Southern vs. Sam Houston
Time: Thursday, December 19th, 7:00 PM EST
Spread:
- Georgia Southern: -4.5
- Sam Houston: +4.5
Total: 47.5
- Georgia Southern: Clay Helton, 1-6
Cure Bowl Odds, Spread and Total
Jacksonville State vs. Ohio
Time: Friday, December 20th, 12:00 PM EST
Spread:
- Jacksonville State: +1.5
- Ohio: -1.5
Total: 54.5
- Jacksonville State: Rich Rodriguez, 2-10
Gasparilla Bowl Odds, Spread and Total
Time: Friday, December 20th, 3:30 PM EST
Florida vs. Tulane
Spread:
- Florida: -12.5
- Tulane: +12.5
Total: 54.5
- Florida: Billy Napier: 0-4
- Tulane: Jon Sumrall: 1-1
College Football Playoff First Round Opening Odds, Spread and Total
Indiana vs. Notre Dame
Time: Friday, December 20th, 8:00 PM EST
Spread:
- Indiana: +7.5
- Notre Dame: -7.5
Total: 50.5
Notre Dame: Marcus Freeman, 2-0
College Football Playoff First Round Opening Odds, Spread and Total
SMU vs. Penn State
Time: Saturday, December 21st, 12:00 PM EST
Spread:
- SMU: +8.5
- Penn State: -8.5
Total: 53.5
- SMU: Rhett Lashlee, 0-2
- Penn State: James Franklin, 7-5
College Football First Round Opening Odds, Spread and Total
Clemson vs. Texas
Time: Saturday, December 21st, 3:30 PM EST
Spread:
- Clemson: +10.5
- Texas: -10.5
Total: 51.5
- Clemson: Dabo Swinney, 12-8
- Texas: Steve Sarkisian, 2-4
College First Round Playoff Opening Odds, Spread and Total
Tennessee vs. Ohio State
Time: Saturday, December 21st, 8:00 PM EST
Spread:
- Tennessee: +7.5
- Ohio State: -7.5
Total: 47.5
- Tennessee: Josh Heupel, 3-3
- Ohio State: Ryan Day, 2-4
Myrtle Beach Bowl Odds, Spread and Total
Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA
Time: Monday, December 23rd, 11:00 AM EST
Spread:
- Coastal Carolina: +6.5
- UTSA: -6.5
Total: 57.5
- Coastal Carolina: Tim Beck, 1-0
- UTSA: Jeff Traylor, 2-2
Potato Bowl Odds, Spread and Total
Northern Illinois vs. Fresno State
Time: Monday, December 23rd, 2:30 PM EST
Spread:
- Northern Illinois: -2.5
- Fresno State: +2.5
Total: 40.5
- Northern Illinois: Thomas Hammock, 2-0
Hawai’i Bowl Odds, Spread and Total
South Florida vs. San Jose State
Time: Tuesday, December 24th, 8:00 PM EST
Spread:
- South Florida: +2.5
- San Jose State: -2.5
Total: 62.5
- South Florida: Alex Golesh, 1-0
- San Jose State: Ken Niumatalolo, 7-4
Sports Bowl Odds, Spread and Total
Pitt vs. Toledo
Time: Thursday, December 26th, 2:00 PM EST
Spread:
- Pitt: -8.5
- Toledo: +8.5
Total: 51.5
- Pitt: Pat Narduzzi, 2-4
- Toledo: Jason Candle, 1-6
Rate Bowl Odds, Spread and Total
Kansas State vs. Rutgers
Time: Thursday, December 26th, 5:30 PM EST
Spread:
- Kansas State: -8.5
- Rutgers: +8.5
Total: 52.5
- Kansas State: Chris Klieman, 2-2
- Rutgers: Greg Schiano, 6-2
68 Ventures Bowl Odds, Spread and Total
Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green
Time: Thursday, December 26th, 9:00 PM EST
Spread:
- Arkansas State: +7.5
- Bowling Green: -7.5
Total: 48.5
- Arkansas State: Butch Jones, 6-2
- Bowling Green: Scott Loeffler, 0-2
Armed Forces Bowl Odds, Spread and Total
Navy vs. Oklahoma
Time: Friday, December 27th, 9:00 PM EST
Spread:
- Navy: +8.5
- Oklahoma: -8.5
Total: 43.5
- Oklahoma: Brent Venables, 1-1
Birmingham Bowl Odds, Spread and Total
Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Tech
Time: Friday, December 27th 12:00/3:30 PM EST
Spread:
- Vanderbilt: +2.5
- Georgia Tech: -2.5
Total: 52.5
- Georgia Tech: Brent Key, 1-0
Liberty Bowl Odds, Spread and Total
Texas Tech vs. Arkansas
Time: Friday, December 27th, 7:00 PM EST
Spread:
- Texas Tech: +2.5
- Arkansas: -2.5
Total: 60.5
- Texas Tech: Joey McGuire, 2-0
- Arkansas: Sam Pittman, 1-1
Holiday Bowl Odds, Spread and Total
Washington State vs. Syracuse
Time: Friday, December 27th, 7:00 PM EST
Spread:
- Washington State: +6.5
- Syracuse: -6.5
Total: 61.5
- Washington State: Jake Dickert, 0-2
Las Vegas Bowl Odds, Spread and Total
USC vs. Texas A&M
Time: Friday, December 27th, 10:30 PM EST
Spread:
- USC +3.5
- Texas A&M: -3.5
Total: 51.5
- USC: Lincoln Riley, 3-3
- Texas A&M: Mike Elko, 1-0
Fenway Bowl Odds, Spread and Total
UConn vs. North Carolina
Time: Saturday, December 28th, 11:00 AM EST
Spread:
- UConn: +3.5
- North Carolina: -3.5
Total: 53.5
- UConn: Jim Mora, 2-3
Pinstripe Bowl Odds, Spread and Total
Boston College vs. Nebraska
Time: Saturday, December 28th, 12:00 PM EST
Spread:
- Boston College: +3.5
- Nebraska: -3.5
Total: 45.5
- Nebraska: Matt Rhule, 1-2
New Mexico Bowl Odds, Spread and Total
TCU vs. Louisiana
Time: Saturday, December 28th, 2:15 PM EST
Spread:
- TCU: -10.5
- Louisiana: +10.5
Total: 59.5
- TCU: Sonny Dykes, 3-3
- Louisiana: Michael Desormeaux, 2-1
Pop-Tarts Bowl Odds, Spread and Total
Iowa State vs. Miami (Florida)
Time: Saturday, December 28th, 3:30 PM EST
Spread:
- Iowa State: +1.5
- Miami (Florida): -1.5
Total: 57.5
- Iowa State: Matt Campbell, 3-6
- Miami (Florida): Mario Cristobal, 2-5-1
Arizona Bowl Odds, Spread and Total
Colorado State vs. Miami (Ohio)
Time: Saturday, December 28th, 4:30 PM EST
Spread:
- Colorado State: +2.5
- Miami (Ohio): -2.5
Total: 42.5
- Colorado State: Jay Norvell, 3-0
- Miami (Ohio): Chuck Martin, 5-0
Military Bowl Odds, Spread and Total
East Carolina vs. North Carolina State
Time: Saturday, December 28th, 5:45 PM EST
Spread:
- East Carolina: +5.5
- North Carolina State: -5.5
Total: 58.5
- North Carolina State: Dave Doeren, 5-4
Alamo Bowl Odds, Spread and Total
BYU vs. Colorado
Time, Saturday, December 28th, 7:30 PM EST
Spread:
- BYU: +2.5
- Colorado: -2.5
Total: 53.5
- BYU: Kalani Sitake, 3-3
Independence Bowl Odds, Spread and Total
Army vs. Marshall
Time: Saturday, December 28th, 9:15 PM EST
Spread:
- Army: -9.5
- Marshall: +9.5
Total: 48.5
Army: Jeff Monken, 4-1
Music City Bowl Odds, Spread and Total
Missouri vs. Iowa
TIme: Monday, December 30th, 2;30 PM EST
Spread:
- Missouri: -1.5
- Iowa: +1.5
Total: 40.5
- Missouri: Eliah Drinkwitz, 3-0
- Iowa: Kirk Ferentz, 12-7-1
Reliaquest Bowl Odds, Spread and Total
Michigan vs. Alabama
Time: Tuesday, December 31st, 12:00 PM EST
Spread:
- Michigan: -12.5
- Alabama: +12.5
Total: 42.5
Alabama: Kalen DeBoer, 2-1
Sun Bowl Odds, Spread and Total
Louisville vs. Washington
Time: Tuesday, December 31st, 2:00 PM EST
Spread:
- Louisville: -4.5
- Washington: +4.5
Total: 49.5
- Louisville: Jeff Brohm, 4-3
- Washington: Jedd Fisch, 1-1
Citrus Bowl Odds, Spread and Total
South Carolina vs. Illinois
Time: Tuesday, December 31st, 3:00 PM EST
Spread:
- South Carolina: -10.5
- Illinois: +10.5
Total: 47.5
- South Carolina: Shane Beamer, 1-1
- Illinois: Bret Bielema, 5-5
Texas Bowl Odds, Spread and Total
Baylor vs. LSU
Time: Tuesday, December 31st, 3:30 PM EST
Spread:
- Baylor: +2.5
- LSU: -2.5
Total: 60.5
- Baylor: Dave Aranada, 1-1
- LSU: Brian Kelly, 6-10
Gator Bowl Odds, Spread and Total
Duke vs. Ole Miss
Time, Friday, January 3rd, 4:00 PM EST
Spread:
- Duke: +11.5
- Ole Miss: -11.5
Total: 54.5
- Duke: Manny Diaz, 0-2
- Ole Miss: Lane Kiffin, 3-4
First Responder Bowl Odds, Spread and Total
North Texas vs. Texas State
Time: Friday, January 3rd, 7:30 PM EST
Spread:
- North Texas: +7.5
- Texas State: -7.5
Total: 68.5
- Texas State: GJ Kinne, 1-0
Mayo Bowl Odds, Spread and Total
Virginia Tech vs. Minnesota
Time: Friday, January 3rd, 7:30 PM EST
Spread:
- Virginia Tech: +2.5
- Minnesota: -2.5
Total: 42.5
- Virginia Tech: Brent Pry, 1-0
- Minnesota: PJ Fleck, 4-1
Bahamas Bowl Odds, Spread and Total
Buffalo vs. Liberty
Time: Saturday, January 4th, 11:00 AM EST
Spread:
- Buffalo: +2.5
- Liberty: -2.5
Total: 51.5
- Buffalo: Pete Lembo, 0-2
- Liberty: Jamey Chadwell, 0-3
College Football Playoff Teams on Bye
- Oregon: Dan Lanning, 1-1
- Georgia: Kirby Smart, 9-3
- Boise State: Spencer Danielson, 0-1
