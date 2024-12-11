SI

2024 Bowl Season: Every College Football Head Coach's Against the Spread Record in Bowl Games

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day calls a timeout against Michigan during the second half at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day calls a timeout against Michigan during the second half at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With bowl season finally here, the art of handicapping the games comes into focus. 

Due to college football's ever-fluid transfer portal era, betting on bowl games has become a test of assessing which rosters will be full and which coaching staff can maximize talent in each team’s season finale. Historically, some coaches excel in these games while others tend to begin to focus on the next season. 

Below, you will find the against-the-spread records for every coach in bowl season who has coached in one before, as well as the opening odds and totals for each game.

Happy bowl season!

Salute to Veterans Bowl Odds, Spread and Total

Western Michigan vs. South Alabama

Time: Saturday, December 14th, 9:00 PM EST

Spread: 

  • Western Michigan: +9.5 (-110)
  • South Alabama: -9.5 (-110)

Total: 59.5

  • South Alabama: Major Applewhite, 0-3

Boca Raton Bowl Opening Odds, Spread

Western Kentucky vs. James Madison

Time: Tuesday, December 17th, 5:30 PM EST

Spread:

  • Western Kentucky: +7.5 (-110)
  • James Madison: -7.5 (-110)

Total: 52.5

  • Western Kentucky: Tyson Helton 3-1

LA Bowl Odds, Spread and Total

Cal vs. UNLV

Time: Wednesday, December 18th, 9:00 PM EST

Spread:

  • Cal: -2.5
  • UNLV: +2.5

Total: 51.5

Cal: Justin Wilcox, 1-2

New Orleans Bowl Odds, Spread and Total

Georgia Southern vs. Sam Houston

Time: Thursday, December 19th, 7:00 PM EST

Spread:

  • Georgia Southern: -4.5
  • Sam Houston: +4.5

Total: 47.5

  • Georgia Southern: Clay Helton, 1-6

Cure Bowl Odds, Spread and Total

Jacksonville State vs. Ohio

Time: Friday, December 20th, 12:00 PM EST

Spread:

  • Jacksonville State: +1.5
  • Ohio: -1.5

Total: 54.5

  • Jacksonville State: Rich Rodriguez, 2-10

Gasparilla Bowl Odds, Spread and Total

Time: Friday, December 20th, 3:30 PM EST

Florida vs. Tulane

Spread:

  • Florida: -12.5
  • Tulane: +12.5

Total: 54.5

  • Florida: Billy Napier: 0-4
  • Tulane: Jon Sumrall: 1-1

College Football Playoff First Round Opening Odds, Spread and Total

Indiana vs. Notre Dame

Time: Friday, December 20th, 8:00 PM EST

Spread:

  • Indiana: +7.5
  • Notre Dame: -7.5

Total: 50.5

Notre Dame: Marcus Freeman, 2-0

College Football Playoff First Round Opening Odds, Spread and Total

SMU vs. Penn State

Time: Saturday, December 21st, 12:00 PM EST

Spread:

  • SMU: +8.5
  • Penn State: -8.5

Total: 53.5

  • SMU: Rhett Lashlee, 0-2
  • Penn State: James Franklin, 7-5 

College Football First Round Opening Odds, Spread and Total

Clemson vs. Texas

Time: Saturday, December 21st, 3:30 PM EST

Spread:

  • Clemson: +10.5
  • Texas: -10.5

Total: 51.5

  • Clemson: Dabo Swinney, 12-8
  • Texas: Steve Sarkisian, 2-4

College First Round Playoff Opening Odds, Spread and Total

Tennessee vs. Ohio State

Time: Saturday, December 21st, 8:00 PM EST

Spread:

  • Tennessee: +7.5
  • Ohio State: -7.5

Total: 47.5

  • Tennessee: Josh Heupel, 3-3
  • Ohio State: Ryan Day, 2-4

Myrtle Beach Bowl Odds, Spread and Total

Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA

Time: Monday, December 23rd, 11:00 AM EST

Spread:

  • Coastal Carolina: +6.5
  • UTSA: -6.5

Total: 57.5

  • Coastal Carolina: Tim Beck, 1-0
  • UTSA: Jeff Traylor, 2-2

Potato Bowl Odds, Spread and Total

Northern Illinois vs. Fresno State

Time: Monday, December 23rd, 2:30 PM EST

Spread:

  • Northern Illinois: -2.5
  • Fresno State: +2.5

Total: 40.5

  • Northern Illinois: Thomas Hammock, 2-0

Hawai’i Bowl Odds, Spread and Total

South Florida vs. San Jose State

Time: Tuesday, December 24th, 8:00 PM EST

Spread:

  • South Florida: +2.5
  • San Jose State: -2.5

Total: 62.5

  • South Florida: Alex Golesh, 1-0
  • San Jose State: Ken Niumatalolo, 7-4

Sports Bowl Odds, Spread and Total

Pitt vs. Toledo

Time: Thursday, December 26th, 2:00 PM EST

Spread:

  • Pitt: -8.5
  • Toledo: +8.5

Total: 51.5

  • Pitt: Pat Narduzzi, 2-4
  • Toledo: Jason Candle, 1-6

Rate Bowl Odds, Spread and Total

Kansas State vs. Rutgers

Time: Thursday, December 26th, 5:30 PM EST

Spread:

  • Kansas State: -8.5
  • Rutgers: +8.5

Total: 52.5

  • Kansas State: Chris Klieman, 2-2
  • Rutgers: Greg Schiano, 6-2

68 Ventures Bowl Odds, Spread and Total

Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green

Time: Thursday, December 26th, 9:00 PM EST

Spread:

  • Arkansas State: +7.5
  • Bowling Green: -7.5

Total: 48.5

  • Arkansas State: Butch Jones, 6-2
  • Bowling Green: Scott Loeffler, 0-2

Armed Forces Bowl Odds, Spread and Total

Navy vs. Oklahoma

Time: Friday, December 27th, 9:00 PM EST

Spread:

  • Navy: +8.5
  • Oklahoma: -8.5

Total: 43.5

  • Oklahoma: Brent Venables, 1-1

Birmingham Bowl Odds, Spread and Total

Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Tech

Time: Friday, December 27th 12:00/3:30 PM EST

Spread:

  • Vanderbilt: +2.5
  • Georgia Tech: -2.5

Total: 52.5

  • Georgia Tech: Brent Key, 1-0

Liberty Bowl Odds, Spread and Total

Texas Tech vs. Arkansas

Time: Friday, December 27th, 7:00 PM EST

Spread:

  • Texas Tech: +2.5
  • Arkansas: -2.5

Total: 60.5

  • Texas Tech: Joey McGuire, 2-0
  • Arkansas: Sam Pittman, 1-1

Holiday Bowl Odds, Spread and Total

Washington State vs. Syracuse

Time: Friday, December 27th, 7:00 PM EST

Spread:

  • Washington State: +6.5
  • Syracuse: -6.5

Total: 61.5

  • Washington State: Jake Dickert, 0-2

Las Vegas Bowl Odds, Spread and Total

USC vs. Texas A&M

Time: Friday, December 27th, 10:30 PM EST

Spread:

  • USC +3.5
  • Texas A&M: -3.5

Total: 51.5

  • USC: Lincoln Riley, 3-3
  • Texas A&M: Mike Elko, 1-0

Fenway Bowl Odds, Spread and Total

UConn vs. North Carolina

Time: Saturday, December 28th, 11:00 AM EST

Spread:

  • UConn: +3.5
  • North Carolina: -3.5

Total: 53.5

  • UConn: Jim Mora, 2-3

Pinstripe Bowl Odds, Spread and Total

Boston College vs. Nebraska

Time: Saturday, December 28th, 12:00 PM EST

Spread:

  • Boston College: +3.5
  • Nebraska: -3.5

Total: 45.5

  • Nebraska: Matt Rhule, 1-2

New Mexico Bowl Odds, Spread and Total

TCU vs. Louisiana

Time: Saturday, December 28th, 2:15 PM EST

Spread:

  • TCU: -10.5
  • Louisiana: +10.5

Total: 59.5

  • TCU: Sonny Dykes, 3-3
  • Louisiana: Michael Desormeaux, 2-1

Pop-Tarts Bowl Odds, Spread and Total

Iowa State vs. Miami (Florida)

Time: Saturday, December 28th, 3:30 PM EST

Spread:

  • Iowa State: +1.5
  • Miami (Florida): -1.5

Total: 57.5

  • Iowa State: Matt Campbell, 3-6
  • Miami (Florida): Mario Cristobal, 2-5-1

Arizona Bowl Odds, Spread and Total

Colorado State vs. Miami (Ohio)

Time: Saturday, December 28th, 4:30 PM EST

Spread:

  • Colorado State: +2.5
  • Miami (Ohio): -2.5

Total: 42.5

  • Colorado State: Jay Norvell, 3-0
  • Miami (Ohio): Chuck Martin, 5-0

Military Bowl Odds, Spread and Total

East Carolina vs. North Carolina State

Time: Saturday, December 28th, 5:45 PM EST

Spread:

  • East Carolina: +5.5
  • North Carolina State: -5.5

Total: 58.5

  • North Carolina State: Dave Doeren, 5-4

Alamo Bowl Odds, Spread and Total

BYU vs. Colorado

Time, Saturday, December 28th, 7:30 PM EST

Spread:

  • BYU: +2.5
  • Colorado: -2.5

Total: 53.5

  • BYU: Kalani Sitake, 3-3

Independence Bowl Odds, Spread and Total

Army vs. Marshall

Time: Saturday, December 28th, 9:15 PM EST

Spread:

  • Army: -9.5
  • Marshall: +9.5

Total: 48.5

Army: Jeff Monken, 4-1

Music City Bowl Odds, Spread and Total

Missouri vs. Iowa

TIme: Monday, December 30th, 2;30 PM EST

Spread:

  • Missouri: -1.5
  • Iowa: +1.5

Total: 40.5

  • Missouri: Eliah Drinkwitz, 3-0
  • Iowa: Kirk Ferentz, 12-7-1

Reliaquest Bowl Odds, Spread and Total

Michigan vs. Alabama

Time: Tuesday, December 31st, 12:00 PM EST

Spread:

  • Michigan: -12.5
  • Alabama: +12.5

Total: 42.5

Alabama: Kalen DeBoer, 2-1

Sun Bowl Odds, Spread and Total

Louisville vs. Washington

Time: Tuesday, December 31st, 2:00 PM EST

Spread:

  • Louisville: -4.5
  • Washington: +4.5

Total: 49.5

  • Louisville: Jeff Brohm, 4-3
  • Washington: Jedd Fisch, 1-1

Citrus Bowl Odds, Spread and Total

South Carolina vs. Illinois

Time: Tuesday, December 31st, 3:00 PM EST

Spread:

  • South Carolina: -10.5
  • Illinois: +10.5

Total: 47.5

  • South Carolina: Shane Beamer, 1-1
  • Illinois: Bret Bielema, 5-5

Texas Bowl Odds, Spread and Total

Baylor vs. LSU

Time: Tuesday, December 31st, 3:30 PM EST

Spread:

  • Baylor: +2.5
  • LSU: -2.5

Total: 60.5

  • Baylor: Dave Aranada, 1-1
  • LSU: Brian Kelly, 6-10

Gator Bowl Odds, Spread and Total

Duke vs. Ole Miss

Time, Friday, January 3rd, 4:00 PM EST

Spread:

  • Duke: +11.5
  • Ole Miss: -11.5

Total: 54.5

  • Duke: Manny Diaz, 0-2
  • Ole Miss: Lane Kiffin, 3-4

First Responder Bowl Odds, Spread and Total

North Texas vs. Texas State

Time: Friday, January 3rd, 7:30 PM EST

Spread:

  • North Texas: +7.5
  • Texas State: -7.5

Total: 68.5

  • Texas State: GJ Kinne, 1-0

Mayo Bowl Odds, Spread and Total

Virginia Tech vs. Minnesota

Time: Friday, January 3rd, 7:30 PM EST

Spread:

  • Virginia Tech: +2.5
  • Minnesota: -2.5

Total: 42.5

  • Virginia Tech: Brent Pry, 1-0
  • Minnesota: PJ Fleck, 4-1

Bahamas Bowl Odds, Spread and Total

Buffalo vs. Liberty

Time: Saturday, January 4th, 11:00 AM EST

Spread: 

  • Buffalo: +2.5
  • Liberty: -2.5

Total: 51.5

  • Buffalo: Pete Lembo, 0-2
  • Liberty: Jamey Chadwell, 0-3

College Football Playoff Teams on Bye

  • Oregon: Dan Lanning, 1-1
  • Georgia: Kirby Smart, 9-3
  • Boise State: Spencer Danielson, 0-1

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

