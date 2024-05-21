Charles Schwab Challenge Picks, Predictions and Odds (Morikawa Poised to Bounce Back After PGA)
The second men's major championship on the golf calendar is in the books and Xander Schauffele has finally claimed victory at a big event, capturing the PGA Championship at Valhalla in dramatic fashion.
Not only was Mr. Schauffele a winner, but if you followed my picks from last week's betting preview, you also would have cashed in a nice bet at 14-1 odds.
Now, the PGA Tour heads to Colonial Golf Course for this week's Charles Schwab Challenge. Despite it not being a signature event, this week's field boasts some big names including Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa and Jordan Spieth.
It's time to dive into everything you need to know to bet on this week's tournament. Let's see if I can pick the winner in back-to-back events.
Charles Schwab Challenge odds
The top 15 odds to win listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook:
- Scottie Scheffler +280
- Collin Morikawa +1200
- Max Homa +2000
- Jordan Spieth +2000
- Tony Finau +3300
- Si Woo Kim +3500
- Harris English +2500
- Sungjae Im +4000
- Adam Scott +4000
- Brian Harman +4000
- Min Woo Lee +4000
- Denny McCarthy +5000
- Sepp Straka +5000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000
- Tom Hoge +5000
Charles Schwab Challenge how to watch
- Thursday: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. et (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. et (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.–6 p.m. (CBS)
- Sunday: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.–6 p.m. (CBS)
Charles Schwab Challenge purse
- Date: Thursday, May 23 – Sunday, May 26
- Purse: $9.1 million ($1.638 million to winner)
- Defending champion: Emiliano Grillo
Charles Schwab Challenge notable golfers
Scottie Scheffler: The World No. 1 won't be taking a week off after the PGA Championship, which shouldn't be surprising to most. Scheffler loves playing in his home state of Texas and he may want to get back on the course to put his bizarre week at the PGA Championship behind him. With many other top golfers taking the week off, Scheffler is the overwhelming favorite to return to the winner's circle.
Collin Morikawa: Collin Morikawa has found something in his game, but he's now had two straight opportunities to win a third major but failed to bring his best stuff in the final group on Sunday. Winning an event like this when the field isn't as strong as they are at a major may be what he needs to get his confidence back for big events.
Charles Schwab Challenge Best Bets
Collin Morikawa +1200
If anyone in this field has the firepower to take down Scheffler, it's Morikawa. I wasn't sold on him heading into the PGA Championship due to his approach numbers still not being at the level I would need to see them at for me to bet on him, but he gained +0.91 true strokes per round on the field with his irons at Valhalla.
Colonial also demands accuracy off the tee and he leads the PGA Tour in driving accuracy, finding the fairway on 78.74% of his tee shots. He also has a runner-up finish here in 2020, so he's proven he can play well at this course.
Harris English +3500
Harris English's form is trending in the right direction and he's fresh off a T18 finish at the PGA Championship where he gained +1.08 true strokes per round with his irons. He was also hot with his putter, gaining almost two true strokes per round on the greens.
English has now finished T22 and T18 in the season's first two majors along with a T19 at the Players and a solo seventh at the Genesis. He has quietly played some fantastically consistent golf.
Now, he returns to an event where he finished second in 2016 and T12 last season. In a relatively weak field, he may shine at Colonial.
Aaron Rai +6500
If you're looking for a golfer that's a bit further down the odds list, Aaron Rai seems like a great option. He fits the bill of someone who's extremely accurate, but whose lack of distance off the tee won't hurt him at a place like Colonial.
He's 10th on the PGA Tour this season in driving accuracy and he has posted some solid performances lately including a T4 at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. He finished T39 at the PGA Championship last week which is impressive considering Valhalla was a nightmare course for the style of golf he plays.
Rai finished T12 at this event last season, which matches up with me theory that this track is a perfect fit for his game.
He might be the best darkhorse bet on the board at 65-1.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
