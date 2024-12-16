2024 College Football Playoff First Round Odds: Home Teams Massive Favorites in Historic Games
History will be made this weekend with the first round of the first ever 12-team College Football Playoff.
In the new format, the first round of the CFP will occur on the home team’s college campus, which adds more intrigue to this year’s postseason. With teams traveling to relatively exotic college football landscapes, will that impact the game plan for certain teams that may be unfamiliar with winter conditions?
Here’s the opening odds for the four first round matchups this weekend, highlighted by Tennessee taking on Ohio State in a battle of National Championship hopefuls.
2024 College Football Playoff First Round Odds
Indiana vs. Notre Dame
Time: Friday, December 20, 8:00 PM EST
Spread:
- Indiana: +7.5 (-115)
- Notre Dame: -7.5 (-105)
Total: 51 (Over -110/Under -110)
In-state foes meet in South Bend in what is a battle between one of the most prestigious college football programs in the sport in host Notre Dame and a relative upstart Indiana.
The Hoosiers blitzed its competition under first year head coach Curt Cignetti, but struggled when it faced CFP competition, losing by multiple scores at Ohio State in November. Will the team find answers against Notre Dame, who has built up a gaudy resume, but hasn’t faced too many elite opponents on the season?
SMU vs. Penn State
Time: Saturday, December 21, 12:00 PM EST
Spread:
- SMU: +8.5 (-104)
- Penn State: -8.5 (-112)
Total: 53.5 (Over -114/Under -106)
The Mustangs were the final team into the field after a last second loss in the ACC Championship Game, and will need to travel to Happy Valley to face a Penn State squad that has looked the part of a title contender all season.
While the Nittany Lions came up short in the Big Ten Championship Game against Oregon, the offense showcased its high ceiling that may be needed against a high powered Mustangs offense that has scored at least 28 points in every game that quarterback Kevin Jennings has started this season.
Clemson vs. Texas
Time: Saturday, December 21, 3:30 PM EST
Spread:
- Clemson: +11.5 (-110)
- Texas: -11.5 (-110)
Total: 51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The Tigers made the first ever 12-team postseason with an ACC Championship Game win against SMU. Clemson’s reward? A date with the SEC Championship runners up Texas, who will host the first round match up after losing in overtime to Georgia.
This game will feature plenty of intrigue as Clemson looks to build on a difficult slate of non-conference games that may prepare it for an SEC opponent. However, the Longhorns appear to have a ceiling that the Tigers can’t reach. Clemson failed to score more than 14 points against South Carolina and Georgia this season.
It’s worth noting that Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik is from Austin, Texas, in what should be a fun side plot for this first round matchup.
Tennessee vs. Ohio State
Time: Saturday, December 21, 8:00 PM EST
Spread:
- Tennessee: +7.5 (-115)
- Ohio State: -7.5 (-105)
Total: 46.5 (Over -112/Under -106)
The main event of the first round is the No. 8 vs. No. 9 matchup in Columbus with the winner set to face Oregon in the Rose Bowl.
Tennessee runs a unique offense around quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who has grown into his role as the quarterback of Josh Heupel’s normally high-powered unit as the season has gone on. However, the defensive line is its best trait around future top five pick James Pearce. The Vols will face an Ohio State team that is incredibly talented, but down several starting offensive linemen due to injury, which could lead to a defensive struggle.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
More College Football Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.