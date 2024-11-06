2024 College Football Playoff National Championship Odds Following First Bracket Reveal
As we head down the home stretch of the college football regular season, we are now going to receive updates as to how the College Football Playoff Selection Committee views the teams.
Every Tuesday, the committee will release its updated rankings with a projected bracket for the new 12-team College Football Playoff. In the first ranking, Oregon was slotted at No. 1 while one-loss Georgia opened ahead of undefeated Miami ahead of its massive matchup against Ole Miss on the road on Saturday.
Below, you'll find the updated National Championship for each team ranked in the top 12 as well as some key takeaways ahead of Week 11.
College Football Playoff Odds Sorted by Projected Seed
- 1. Oregon: +450
- 2. Georgia: +350
- 3. Miami: +1200
- 4. BYU: +10000
- 5. Ohio State: +330
- 6. Texas: +600
- 7. Penn State: +2000
- 8: Tennessee: +1600
- 9: Indiana: +3000
- 10. Notre Dame: +3000
- 11. Alabama: +1600
- 12. Boise State: +10000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Ohio State Favored to Win National Championship Without Top Four Seed
The Buckeyes have to win the Big Ten in order to secure a BYE and get ahead of No. 1 Oregon at this rate, but oddsmakers remain bullish on the Buckeyes as slight favorites over the likes of Georgia and the Ducks in the futures market.
Ohio State, who will be multiple touchdown favorites in every remaining regular season game, would be favored on a neutral field in the Big Ten title game against Oregon, which
BYU, the lone unbeaten left in the Big 12, is ranked ninth in the first set of rankings, but given that it is the fourth-highest conference winner, slots into the four spot with a BYE. The Cougars are a small road favorite at rival Utah on Saturday night in Week 11 action.
Penn State, despite losing at home to Ohio State in a Week 10 thriller, opened ahead of undefeated Indiana, with the Nittany Lions checking in at No. 7 and the Hoosiers at No. 9.
Look for Alabama, who has a seismic game at No. 15 LSU this weekend, to either improve its standing or be replaced by the Tigers depending on the winner of that Week 11 primetime showdown.
Lastly, SMU was ranked 13th and Texas A&M was ranked 14th as teams that are still hanging around the 12-team conversation. Both teams are on BYE this week.
