2024 Heisman Trophy Odds: Ashton Jeanty Makes Late Push for Award in Mountain West Championship Game
Did Ashton Jeanty do enough to sway the Heisman voters on Friday night?
The Boise State continued his outstanding season for the Broncos, finishing his season with 209 yards and a 75-yard touchdown in the team’s Mountain West title game win against UNLV, 131 off of Barry Sanders single season rushing record. On the heels of his massive run at the end of the first half, Jeanty saw his Heisman odds shift dramatically as the second choice to heavy favorite Travis Hunter.
Jeanty, who entered the week +2000 to win the award, now sits at +1000 after another monster performance. While still a relative long shot, Jeanty saw his implied probability shift from 4.76% to 9.09%, it’s clear that there’s only one player that can make a late push to take down Hunter.
2024 Heisman Trophy Odds
- Travis Hunter, Colorado: -2500
- Ashton Jeanty, Boise State: +1000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Two Unique Candidates Highlight Heisman Trophy Conversation
While typically dominated by quarterbacks, the 2024 Heisman Trophy race has centered around a two-way superstar that plays for Colorado and a record chasing running back for Boise State.
Hunter had shifted out to -6000 after he finished the season in style for Colorado last week, catching three touchdowns and recording an interception as the wide receiver and cornerback puts up one-of-a-kind stats.
On the season, Hunter checks in in the top five in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown nationally while rating out as a top five cover cornerback in the country for a nine win Buffaloes squad.
However, Colorado isn’t playing this weekend with the Buffs failing to make the Big 12 title game which paved the way for Jeanty to get the lasting impression for voters.
After a big game, a conference title, and a spot in the College Football Playoff, Jeanty’s odds are on the move again. But is it too little to late?
We’ll find out next Saturday night when the Heisman winner is announced.
