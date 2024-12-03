2024 Heisman Trophy Odds: Oddsmakers Point to Travis Hunter Winning Award
While we have to wait another week or so for the announcement, oddsmakers have made clear who will win the Heisman Trophy.
Following a monster performance in the regular season finale in Colorado’s 52-0 win against Oklahoma State, Travis Hunter is -10000 to win the Heisman Trophy. The two-way superstar had an interception on top of his 10 catches with 116 yards and three touchdowns to put the cherry on top of a one-of-a-kind season.
The only other player inside of 100-1 to win the award is Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, who cleared 200 yards in the Broncos win. Jeanty will look to send the Broncos to the College Football Playoff with a win on Friday night against UNLV.
Here are the updated Heisman Trophy odds now that the ballots have been sent out to the voters. The ballots are due next Monday.
2024 Heisman Trophy Odds
- Travis Hunter, Colorado: -10000
- Ashton Jeanty, Boise State: +2000
- Dillon Gabriel, Oregon: +50000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Travis Hunter Set to Win Heisman Trophy
If oddsmakers are correct, Hunter will be the first defensive player to win the award since 1997 when Charles Woodson was named the winner. Woodson, a defensive back, did play offense a bit as well for Michigan, but Hunter has been the first of his kind.
The Colorado star ranks inside the top five in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns nationally while also playing nearly every snap on defense. Hunter has four interceptions on the season while defending 11 passes and grading out as a top 10 cornerback in the nation, per Pro Football Focus.
Overall, he is a top 10 player at two positions.
The only player who has a chance at making up ground with Hunter’s season finished is Jeanty, but it appears that the majority has already made its mind up.
Jeanty will play on Friday night as Boise State tries to punch its ticket to the College Football Playoff in the Mountain West Championship Game against UNLV.
The running back has 2,228 yards and 28 rushing touchdowns on 312 carries, averaging north of seven yards per carry. He is 340 yards off of Barry Sanders' single-season rushing record and nine rushing touchdowns.
Jeanty’s chances of setting the record are all but over, but he can have a signature performance in the conference title game to possibly close the gap in what has become a two-man race between two unique talents.
However, even if Jeanty goes off in a win, it appears that the award is going to Hunter on Saturday, December 14th as his odds translate to an implied probability of 99.01%.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.