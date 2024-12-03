2024 Heisman Trophy Odds: Oddsmakers Point to Travis Hunter Winning Award

Travis Hunter this year:



88.3 Receiving grade (#7)

14 Receiving TDs (#2)

Led the B12 in Receiving TDs

1,152 Receiving yards (#5)

92 Catches (#5)

7 100 yard games

90.9 Coverage grade (#3 Among CBs)

90.3 Defensive grade (#3 Among CBs)

1 TD allowed

4 INTs



A truly special… pic.twitter.com/DA1rAnwk7f