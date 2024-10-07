2024 Heisman Trophy Odds: Should You Bet Ashtony Jeanty or Travis Hunter to Win Award?
Following the most chaotic week of the 2024 college football season, the Heisman Trophy betting market reflects that.
No, a quarterback of the best team in college football doesn't top the list, manly because its unclear who the best team is. With uncertainty at the top of the sport, Ashton Jeanty and Travis Hunter have emerged as the favorites to win the most prestigious award in college football.
However, can the two actually win? I assess each players path to the hardware below.
2024 Heisman Trophy Odds
- Ashton Jeanty, Boise State: +220
- Travis Hunter, Colorado: +320
- Cameron Ward, Miami (Florida): +450
- Jalen Milroe, Alabama: +1000
- Dillon Gabriel, Oregon: +1400
- Cade Klubnik, Clemson: +1400
- Carson Beck, Georgia: +1800
- Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss: +1800
- Quinn Ewers, Texas: +2000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Should You Bet Ashton Jeanty or Travis Hunter to Win the Heisman Trophy?
It looks strange to see the running back for Boise State and a two-way superstar that plays for Colorado at the top of the oddsboard through six weeks of play, but given the state of college football, it’s not wrong.
Jeanty is well on his way to pushing Barry Sanders for the single season rushing record in college football, which is 2,628 yards, averaging a video game like stat line through five weeks. The Broncos RB has rushed for 1,031 yards on nearly 11 yards per rush with 16 (!) in five games.
However, Jeanty will not get the benefit of the doubt from the Heisman Trophy voters as the running back for Boise State. Unfortunately, being out of sight for much of the season may suppress Jeanty’s case down the stretch.
Meanwhile, Hunter may get the nod in a year that may not feature a run away candidate like the last few years have had with the likes of Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams. The two-way phenom has been incredible this season, catching 46 passes through five games with six touchdown catches while also picking off two passes and forcing a game winning fumble at cornerback.
Currently, Colorado is in the heat of the Big 12 title race, but is a home underdog against Kansas State on Saturday at home. While an upset will likely thrust Hunter to favorite status, his candidacy is based in everybody else not running away with the award.
With Alabama and last week’s favorite Jalen Milroe going down, and more treacherous competition on the way, as well as the likes of Tennessee going down, the contenders are starting to become quite flawed for the award.
Cam Ward of Miami has engineered two epic fourth quarter comebacks, and with an easy schedule can secure an undefeated schedule, which will surely resonate with the voters. However, given that Miami has found itself in double digit second half holes, it feels inevitable the Hurricanes drop a game.
If you believe in Hunter winning this award, you believe that chaos will continue to reign supreme across college football and that a quarterback for a College Football Playoff contender won’t emerge.
For Jeanty, he needs to certainly set the rushing record while turmoil heats up for a volatile Colorado program in addition to a lack of a blue chip QB emerges to contend.
The market isn't giving any leeway to betting the two surprising contenders, but the path is getting clearer and clearer for one to win.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.