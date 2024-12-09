2024 Heisman Trophy Odds: Travis Hunter Overwhelming Favorite to Win Over Ashton Jeanty
The votes are cast and the finalists are here, the only thing left to do is announce the winner.
The 2024 Heisman Trophy race has been as unique as any before, centered around two-way superstar Travis Hunter of Colorado and historic running back Ashton Jeanty of Boise State. Neither come from blue chip programs and the race has focused on the two once in a generation talents.
Following an outstanding season that saw Hunter put up All-American level performances as both a wide receiver and cornerback for the nine-win Buffaloes, the potential No. 1 overall pick is the heavy favorite to win the award on Saturday night.
However, following another 200-yard-plus outing from Jeanty in the Mountain West Championship Game, the Boise State running back inched closer on the odds board. Currently, the betting market gives Jeanty about an eight percent implied probability while Hunter sits comfortably at 97.5% (the hold in the market takes the implied probability over 100%).
Meanwhile, other possible finalists for the award showed out on Championship Weekend, including Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel, who led the Ducks to the lone undefeated season with a Big Ten Championship win against Penn State with 283 passing yards and four touchdowns. As well, Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo ran wild on Iowa State in the Big 12 title game, rushing for 170 yards and two touchdowns in the 45-19 victory. However, Skattebo's odds aren't listed despite his strong showing.
As the finalists are announced on Monday night with the ceremony on Saturday in New York City, the race is likely trending towards a comfortable Hunter victory, but with a handful of impressive performances down the stretch, we’ll see how the voting shakes out.
Ahead of Saturday night, here are the updated odds to win the Heisman Trophy.
2024 Heisman Trophy Odds
- Travis Hunter, Colorado: -4000
- Ashton Jeanty, Boise State: +1100
- Dillon Gabriel, Oregon: +40000
