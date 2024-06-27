2024 MAC Conference Win Totals: Toledo Highlights MAC Win Totals
College football season is right around the corner and its time to gear up on the lay of the land across the sport.
This edition of our season preview will focus on MAC win totals, a conference that hasn’t had a back-to-back champion in the past decade, mainly due to the close group of talent spread out across the league, evident in the conference title odds that you can find here.
Below, you’ll find the win total projections for each team in the MAC, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Akron 2024 Regular Season Win Total Projections
3.5 (Over +100/Under -122)
Akron head coach Joe Moorhead enters his third season in hopes of getting the Zips on the right track. He is 4-20 in two seasons with the program.
Ball State 2024 Regular Season Win Total Projections
4.5 (Over +134/Under -164)
Ball State is expected to struggle in 2024 with question marks all over the field.
Bowling Green 2024 Regular Season Win Total Projections
6.5 (Over +116/Under -142)
Scot Loeffler’s bunch won seven games in 2023 and it would be a small surprise if the team gets back to that mark. Oddsmakers give BG a 46% chance to get to seven wins or more.
Buffalo 2024 Regular Season Win Total Projections
5.5 (Over +128/Under -158)
Pete Lembo takes over for Maurice Linguist after several years with Ball State and the goal will be to go back to a bowl game with oddsmakers giving the team a 43.9% of getting to that expectation.
Central Michigan 2024 Regular Season Win Total Projections
5.5 (Over -142/Under +116)
While the Chippewas return key players like quarterback Bert Emmanuel Jr. and Marion Lukes, oddsmakers are keeping tempered expectations with the team, projecting about six wins most of the time (58.7%).
Eastern Michigan 2024 Regular Season Win Total Projections
4.5 (Over -142/Under +116)
Chris Creighton enters his 11th season with EMU, fresh off another bowl game, but the team returns only nine starters and its win total has taken a hit amidst uncertainty.
Kent State 2024 Regular Season Win Total Projections
2.5 (Over -158/Under +128)
Kenni Burns was only able to put together one win in his first season with the Golden Flashes, but oddsmakers are counting on a little bit better play in 2024.
Miami (Ohio) 2024 Regular Season Win Total Projections
7.5 (Over -144/Under +118)
The defending conference champions have a lofty win total, but not the best in the league due to a tricky win total. The team plays non-conference games at Northwestern, Cincinnati and at Notre Dame in addition to UMass before MAC play starts in Week 6 at Toledo.
Northern Illinois 2024 Regular Season Win Total Projections
6.5 (Over -128/Under +104)
Always a threat in the MAC with Mike Neu at the helm, UNI enters with a win total that implies the team can get to seven wins.
Ohio 2024 Regular Season Win Total Projections
6.5 (Over +108/Under -132)
Ohio has lost a ton of key contributors on offense and are leaning on a total of 17 transfers to keep the team in the mix in the conference, and oddsmakers are giving the Bobcats a puncher’s chance, especially after a strong Myrtle Beach Bowl showing with a bunch of opt outs.
Toldeo 2024 Regular Season Win Total Projections
8.5 (Over +114/Under -140)
Toledo regularly lands the highest win total due to its overwhelming talent on hand, and this season is no different, even if there are more questions than usual.
The defense should remain its elite play with a transfer-laden roster, but the offense has plenty of questions.
The O has to replace quarterback Dequan Finn and Peny Boone as well as the entire offensive line. The team has a veteran backup with Tucker Gleason, but his job isn’t sewn up just yet and there are questions for who steps in elsewhere.
Western Michigan 2024 Regular Season Win Total Projections
6.5 (Over +100/Under -122)
Western Michigan showed flashes in the first season of the Tim Lester era, and now brings back a host of key contributors. Hayden Wolf returns at quarterback and Jalen Buckley at running back as well as double digit starters on defense.
