2024 MLB Home Run Derby: How to Bet on Marcell Ozuna
The MLB Home Run Derby is set to take place on Monday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Should you bet on Marcell Ozuna to win?
Let's take a look at the new rules.
2024 Home Run Derby Rules
- The first round is no longer head-to-head.
- The four players with the most home runs in the first round will advance to the "knockout" stage.
- The player with the most home runs in the first round will awarded the No. 1 seed. If there is a tie in the first round, the seeding or qualifying will be broken by the longest home run distance.
- In the first two rounds, the batter will be limited to three minutes, with a max of 40 pitches per round.
- Batters also still receive one 45-second timeout per round.
- The Final round will consist of just 27 pitches.
- Bonus time will be granted to each player at the end of each round. However, there will be no timer in the bonus round this season. The player will continue until he makes three outs (a ball that is not hit for a home run). One extra out can be earned if a player hits a home run 425 feet or longer.
- A 60-second swing-off will break ties in the semifinals or finals. No timeouts will be granted during these 60 seconds.
2024 MLB Home Run Derby Odds
Here are the 2024 competitors and their current odds at DraftKings Sportsbook:
- Pete Alonso +320
- Marcell Ozuna +425
- Bobby WItt, Jr. +425
- Gunnar Henderson +450
- Adolis Garcia +550
- Teoscar Hernandez +1100
- Jose Ramirez +1400
- Alec Bohm +1800
Marcell Ozuna (+425) Ozuna has an average exit velocity of 93.2 this season, second only to Gunnar Henderson. His 11.7% barrels per plate appearance leads all batters competing in the Home Run Derby. Another interesting fact is that Ozuna has 26 regular-season home runs, second only to Henderson. Those 26 home runs would be 27 if they were all hit at Globe Life Field, and 10 would have been homers in any MLB ballpark.
Ozuna is a strong contender to win the derby for the first time in his career. I also like betting on Ozuna to make the final at +165. Ozuna opened at +375 and now that he has dropped to +425, I like his odds even more.
