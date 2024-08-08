SI

2024 MVP Odds: Why Dak Prescott is Worth a Bet Ahead of Pivotal Season with Cowboys

Nov 12, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass in the second quarter against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass in the second quarter against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

In 2023, the Cowboys offense scored the most points per game (29.9), completed 30.5% of first downs (6th), 48.3% of third downs (2nd), and averaged a league-leading 2.1 passing touchdowns per game. Prescott had a career year in Dallas, so let's look at Dak Prescott's NFL MVP award futures heading into 2024. 

Prescot
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) scrambles against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter of their wild card playoff game Sunday, January 14, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Green Bay defeated Dallas 48-32.

2024 NFL MVP Odds

According to DraftKings, Dak Prescott is +1700 to win NFL MVP in 2024.

That's longer odds than Brock Purdy (+1600), Aaron Rodgers (+1600), Lamar Jackson (+1500), Jalen Hurts (+1500), Jordan Love (+1400), Joe Burrow (+900), Josh Allen (+900), CJ Stroud (+850), and of course, Patrick Mahomes (+475).

Why Dak Prescott is Set Up for MVP-Like Outcomes in 2024

Assuming Jerry Jones opens his wallet, this payout could be worth a sprinkle, and even if he doesn't, head coach Mike McCarthy and QB Dak Prescott will have plenty to prove. CeeDee Lamb is the most crucial variable in the equation.

Despite contract negotiations with Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, the Dallas Cowboys' win total is still listed at 10.5.   That's the same as the Bengals, Jets, Eagles, Ravens, and Lions - and higher than the Bills and the Packers.   Yet, all those quarterbacks (except Goff) have shorter odds for the award.

Stay with me here.

If the Cowboys can win 11 games, Prescott would have to be the reason why. With a limited running back room that let Tony Pollard walk in free agency, Dallas is going to need an MVP-level season from Prescott to be in the mix.

The Cowboys have won 12 games in each of the last three seasons with Mike McCarthy and Prescott at the helm. 

Prescott was on pace to win the award in 2023 before Lamar Jackson dominated in the second half of the season.  The Cowboys signal-called passed for a league-leading 36 touchdowns and led the league in passing completions. His 4,516 passing yards ranked third, his 6.1% TD rate ranked second, and his 92-yard completion to CeeDee Lamb was the longest of the season. 

His 1.5% INT rate tied for third-best, and his 69.3% completion rate led all NFL passers with more than nine starts. 

Remember, MVP is a regular-season award, so try not to hold Prescott's postseason against him. At +1700, Dak looks like one of the better value bets on the board if just a few dominoes correctly fall.  If and when CeeDee Lamb or Prescott sign a new contract, this payout is likely to hold and age well as the season kicks off in just a few short weeks.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

