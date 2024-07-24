2024 NFL Coach of the Year Odds (Jim Harbaugh Favored to Win COY in First Season with Chargers)
Coach of the Year is always a compelling award in the NFL.
While narrative plays a role somewhat, there are always several overachieving teams that capture the eyes of voters and takes home the award. As oddsmakers set the market with training camp underway, Jim Harbaugh enters as the slight favorite in a wide-open field with the likely tough job he will be undertaking in Los Angeles with the Chargers.
With plenty of options to choose from, let's set the stage with updated Coach of the Year odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.
2024 NFL Coach of the Year Odds
- Jim Harbaugh: +909
- Raheem Morris: +1000
- Matt Eberflus: +1000
- DeMeco Ryans: +1400
- Shane Steichen: +1400
- Jonathan Gannon: +1500
- Dave Canales: +1600
- Matt Lafleur: +1600
- Kevin O'Connell: +2000
- Mike Tomlin: +2000
- Mike Macdonald: +2000
- Sean Payton: +2500
- Jerod Mayo: +2500
- Mike McDaniel: +2500
- Brian Callahan: +2500
- Dan Campbell: +2500
- Robert Saleh: +2500
Harbaugh Favored Over Plenty of Contenders in Early Coach of the Year Odds
Harbaugh is the favorite at the end of July, but is far from a shoo-in.
The former Michigan head coach has an implied probability of 10% at this point and there are plenty of contenders in the mix. There are 16 other coaches that have odds of +2500 or shorter as oddsmakers leave a relatively flat betting landscape before we see the product on the field.
Coach of the Year tends to center around a handful of success stories across the season, and the teams may be slightly random as injuries mount during a season or teams put together strong years that surprise many.
Take the 2023 race for COY, which ultimately went to Browns' head coach Kevin Stefanski, who navigated Cleveland to the postseason despite a host of injuries to the likes of starting quarterback Deshaun Watson and running back Nick Chubb. Stefanski may not have been a contender for the award until the very end due to how his candidacy was built.
Meanwhile, the runner up was a more typical candidate in DeMeco Ryans, who helped lead the Texans from last in the AFC South to first in his first season.
As a bettor, this is easy to bet into ahead of the season, betting on a big jump from a team under a new coach, its not always the winner. It appears that is where the odds are pointing with Harbaugh taking over the Chargers, who went 5-12 last season.
However, the NFL season is long and winding, and narratives emerge seemingly out of nowhere.
