2024 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds (Laitu Latu, Dallas Turner Top Odds)
This year’s crop of defensive rookies is an interesting one given that there isn’t a consensus top choice for who will make the most impact right away.
After 14 offensive players went before any defensive player, Laiatu Latu to the Colts, there are some questions about how to assess this year’s group of new rookies from a Rookie of the Year standpoint.
Below, you’ll find the DROY odds which show how wide-open it is heading into the season. With an offensive-focused first round, can someone that went later in the NFL Draft be in better position to make an early impact and take home the award.
With training camp getting underway, lets set the stage for Defensive Rookie of the Year with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.
2024 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds
- Dallas Turner: +430
- Laiatu Latu: +430
- Jared Verse: +1000
- Quinyon Mitchell: +1200
- Terrion Arnold: +1200
- Byron Murphy: +1400
- Chop Robinson: +1700
- Edgerrin Cooper: +3000
- Braden Fiske: +3000
- Mike Sainristill: +3000
- Payton Wilson: +3500
- Darius Robinson: +3500
- Cooper DeJean: +3500
- Junior Colson: +3500
- Nate Wiggins: +3500
- Kool-Aid McKinstry: +4000
Pass Rushers Top DROY Odds
Latu was the first defensive player selected, and he’s joined by fellow first round pick Dallas Turner at the top of the odds board. Both pass rushers were high impact college prospects and are expected to get opportunities right away for teams hopefully pushing back into the postseason after narrowly missing it last season.
Typically, pass rushers have dominated this award.
Since 2010, seven winners have played on the defensive line, four have been linebackers and three have been cornerbacks.
It makes sense that Latu, Turner and third choice Jared Verse top the board, but a pair of cornerbacks figure to be in the mix given the odds with first round pick Quinyon Mitchell and second rounder Terrion Arnold appearing next.
There’s far from a consensus in the market, with the two favorites having an implied probability of 18.87% and five other favorites having odds of +2000 or shorter.
As training camp gets underway, and reports drop about who may get more time than expected and is out-performing expectations, we can get a better sense of who is in position to take home DROY honors.
