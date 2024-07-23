2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds (Tyreek Hill Favored After Second Place Finish Last Season)
The talent in the NFL on the offensive side of the ball is as good as ever, and it's evident in the wide-open Offensive Player of the Year race year in and year out.
Last season, Tyreek Hill was well on his way to winning OPOY before a late-season ankle injury limited his production down the stretch and helped pave the way for Chrisitan McCaffrey to win the award. Hill enters this season as the favorite with plenty of contenders in the mix.
Can Hill put it together for 17 games and capture his first OPOY? Let's take a look at the odds.
2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year
- Tyreek Hill: +800
- Christian McCaffrey: +900
- CeeDee Lamb: +1000
- Ja'Marr Chase: +1000
- Justin Jefferson: +1000
- Bijan Robinson: +1600
- Amon-Ra St. Brown: +2000
- Breece Hall: +2000
- Saquon Barkley: +2000
- Derrick Henry: +3500
- A.J. Brown: +3500
- Puka Nacua: +3500
- Garrett Wilson: +3500
- Jonathan Taylor: +3500
- Josh Allen: +5000
- Jahmyr Gibbs: +5000
- Drake London: +5000
- Kyren Williams: +5000
- Patrick Mahomes: +5000
- Joe Burrow: +5000
- Anthony Richardson: +5000
- Deebo Samuel: +5000
- Lamar Jakcson: +5000
- De'Von Achane: +5000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Can Tyreek Hill Beat Out Christian McCaffrey for OPOY?
Hill led the NFL in receiving yards last season despite missing a game, finishing the 2023 campaign with 1,799 yards on 119 receptions (171 targets) with 13 receiving touchdowns.
He'll be the favorite, but there are plenty of wide receivers in the mix, including Cowboys wideout Lamb, who led the NFL in catches last season with 135 grabs and came second in yards (1,749) and touchdown catches (12).
Lamb is the second choice, right behind McCaffrey, and tied with the 2022 winner Justin Jefferson, and fellow stud pass catcher Ja'Marr Chase.
There are plenty of opportunities to get into contention for this award, which is evident in the odds. Hill is the favorite but has an implied probability of 11.11%, and there are eight other players with odds shorter than +2000.
This is an award typically reserved for skill position players, while MVP is typically dominated by quarterbacks.
While QB's do win semi frequently, only six have won in the last 15 years.
Before closing, repeat winners are incredibly rated, so CMC taking home the honors may be tough to sell to the voters. The last repeat winner was Marshall Faulk, who won three straight between 1999 and 2001. The most recent player to win his second award was Peyton Manning, who won in 2004 and again in 2013.
