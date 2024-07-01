2024 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Season Long Odds: Can Irish Return to College Football Playoff?
Notre Dame hasn’t made it to the College Football Playoff since 2020, but in the first year of the expanded format that will feature 12 teams, the Irish are primed to make the CFP.
Marcus Freeman has kept the Irish playing at a high level, but not enough to make to crack the National Championship conversation. However, with a reloaded offense around Duke transfer Riley Leonard at quarterback and an impressive offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock in addition to a stout defense, things are looking up for ND in 2024.
Below, you’ll find all the odds for the Fighting Irish heading into this season, including its odds in Week 1 against Texas A&M, regular season win total, to make the College Football Playoff and to win the National Championship.
Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M Week 1 Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Notre Dame: +1.5 (-120)
- Texas A&M: -1.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Notre Dame: -108
- Texas A&M: -111
Total: 48.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
The Irish are small betting underdogs in College Station in Week 1, the team’s toughest matchup from a betting perspective. Notre Dame will have its new look offense up against an SEC level defense, but the Aggies will also be debuting a new offensive scheme with first year offensive coordinator Collin Klein.
Notre Dame 2024 Regular Season Win Total Projection
10.5 (Over +138/Under -170)
While the Irish are projected underdogs in Week 1, the team will be favored in every game the rest of the season. However, there are a fair share of challenges along the way.
The Irish will host Louisville and Florida State, the only games projected within two touchdowns, before a late season trip to Pasadena to take on USC, where the team will be favored as well.
A 10-2 record is likely worth it for the Irish to be in the mix for an at-large bid in the College Football Playoff, the team can’t get one of the automatic qualifier bids as an independent, and 11-1 is a near certainty.
Notre Dame Odds to Make College Football Playoff
- Make Playoff: -170
Oddsmakers are giving the Irish about a 63% chance to make the CFP. As noted above, given a favorable schedule that presents enough possible quality wins to bolster a postseason worthy resume, it’s seen fairly likely that ND will be in the postseason.
A Week 1 win at Texas A&M will certainly shorten this number even further.
Notre Dame Odds to Win National Championship
- Win National Championship: +2200
The Irish are given a puncher’s chance to win the National Championship this season with the likelihood that it makes the expanded CFP.
The odds above give the Irish a 4.35% chance winning it all this season, but with the high chance of making the top 12, this number may shrink as the season goes on with the upside the Irish possess.
