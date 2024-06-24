2024 U.S. Senior Open Odds and Prediction for Newport Country Club
The men's and women's 2024 U.S. Opens are in the books and the Senior U.S. Open is up next.
This is the third of five senior majors this season. So far, Doug Barron won The Tradition and Richard Bland won the Senior PGA Championship. Bland heads into this week as the betting favorite to win back-to-back majors.
Wind could be a factor this week, which would undeniably make for an exciting event. If you want to make it even more exciting, you can place a few bets on who you think is going to win.
U.S. Senior Open Odds
The top 10 odds to win are via Bet365 Sportsbook
- Richard Bland +500
- Steve Stricker +650
- Lee Westwood +700
- Padraig Harrington +750
- Steven Alker +1000
- Ernie Els +1200
- Stephen Ames +1800
- Bernard Langer +1800
- Miguel Angel Jimenez +2500
- KJ Choi +3300
U.S. Senior Open how to watch
- Thursday: 12–3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3–5 p.m. (Peacock)
- Friday: 12–3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3–5 p.m. (Peacock)
- Saturday: 12–3 p.m. (NBC), 3–5 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Sunday: 12:30–3:30 p.m. (NBC), 3:30–5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
U.S. Senior Open purse
- Date: Thursday, June 27–Sunday, June 30
- Purse: $4 million ($720k to winner)*
- Defending champion: Bernhard Langer
*figures from 2023, this year's purse has yet to be confirmed
U.S. Senior Open picks to win
Padraig Harrington +750
The way to bet on the U.S. Senior Open is to take one of the top names on the list and then sprinkle on a dark horse as well. There's a solid chance the winner will come from one of Richard Bland, Steve Stricker, Lee Westwood or Padraig Harrington and I'm going to go ahead and pick the Irishman to win his second U.S. Senior Open.
Harrington makes a lot of sense this week. Not only did he win this tournament in 2022, but he's entering this year's edition of it in great form after winning last week's Dick's Open for his second Champions Tour win this season.
The 52-year-old has still been competing in a handful of PGA Tour and DP World Tour events which leads him to look to win every time he tees it up with the seniors. He's my favorite bet on the board at +750.
Mark Hensby +5000
Mark Hensby's game has been trending in the right direction and now seems like the perfect time to bet on him to win. His last two starts have resulted in finishes of T7 and T3 while also finishing inside the top 20 in five of his last six tournaments.
His ball striking continues to improve as well, entering this week ranking 11th on the Champions Tour in greens in regulation, hitting 73.89% of greens.
There's plenty of value on him at his price tag of 50-1 to win his first ever senior major.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
