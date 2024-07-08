2024 UEFA Euro Odds Ahead of Semifinals (Spain Enters As Slight Favorite)
The stage is set for the semifinals in the 2024 UEFA European Championship after some thrilling quarterfinal action which saw two wins (England and France) in penalties.
Now, France is set to take on Spain, who knocked off Germany with a 2-1 win in the quarters in the semifinal round on Tuesday. That's the first matchup of the semis, and the French will need to play better than they did against Portugal if they want to send home the current favorite to win the Euro.
On the other side of the bracket, Netherlands rebounded from a 1-0 deficit against Turkiye to win in full time, 2-1. That sets up a semifinal with England, who defeated Switzerland in penalties with a trip to the final on the line.
Oddsmakers have set Spain as the favorite, but no team is shorter than +190 or longer than +400 to win it all -- a sign that anything could happen over the next two days.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
2024 UEFA Euro Odds to Win
- Spain: +190
- England: +250
- France: +275
- Netherlands: +400
Based on implied probability, Spain has as 34.58 percent chance to win the 2024 UEFA European Championship. Netherlands, which has the worst odds, has an implied probability of 20.0 percent.
Spain vs. France Odds
- Spain: +175
- Draw: +180
- France: +205
Netherlands vs. England Odds
- Netherlands: +220
- Draw: +180
- England: +160
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.