2025 Bears Win Total Projections (Bears Betting Odds Provide Interesting Opportunity)
Caleb Williams didn’t prove to be the second coming for the Bears after all in 2024. They finished last in the NFC North for the second time in three seasons.
It’s been seven years since they last won the division, and with the NFC-favorite Lions looking to make another strong run in the playoffs, it’s a longshot for that streak to break in 2025 — but not out of the question.
The NFC North is set to be the most entertaining division in football. Let’s look at how much the Bears have improved and what Vegas expects from them with those changes in mind.
Chicago Bears 2025 Win Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Over 8.5 (+135)
- Under 8.5 (-160)
Bears Projected to Make Big Step Forward in Competitive NFC North
The Bears are all of a sudden one of the NFL’s most intriguing teams following another offseason overhaul. And with that, I see them as one of the NFL’s top value teams in win total and other futures markers.
With new head coach Ben Johnson at the helm and several new offensive weapons added through free agency, trades and the draft, Williams is set up for immediate growth in his sophomore year.
If he does in fact develop as expected, Chicago could quickly become a legitimate NFC contender. The team’s win total is set at 8.5, and given their improved roster and unlucky 3-7 record in one-score games last year, they’re a prime candidate for positive regression.
Despite a tough overall schedule — the sixth-hardest in the league — Chicago benefits from having the second-easiest slate within the NFC North. They took every divisional rival down to the wire last season, suggesting they can compete in what may be the league’s deepest division. Projected to go 10-7, the Bears offer value at +500 to win the NFC North and are worth watching in the playoff race.
While it might be early to seriously bet on a Super Bowl run (+1900 odds), the team’s upside under Johnson makes a small wager justifiable. A particularly intriguing futures bet is Caleb Williams to throw for over 4,000 yards at +250 — a mark no Bears quarterback has ever reached. With a dramatically improved offensive line and a deeper receiver room, Williams has the tools to make history. Johnson, a respected offensive mind, has expressed full confidence in Williams’ potential, suggesting that this could be a breakout season for both coach and quarterback.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.