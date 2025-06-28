2025 Bengals Win Total Projections (Cincinnati Offers Potential Betting Value)
The Bengals missed the buzzer beater in 2024 after starting the year 1-4 and then going on an 8-4 tear to finish at 9-8.
Ja’Marr Chase’s triple crown season was cut short early while Joe Burrow won Comeback Player of the Year for the second time in his young career. Many were left to wonder how much damage the Bengals would have done if they had slipped into the playoffs.
Here’s a look at how they’re projected to fare in 2025.
Cincinnati Bengals 2025 Win Total
- Over 9.5 (-120)
- Under 9.5 (+100)
Bengals Are Undervalued in 2025 After Hiccup Season
The Bengals are projected to pass their 2024 mark and hit double-digit wins for the first time since going 12-4 in 2022.
Burrow led the league in completions, touchdowns, and passing yards to complement Chase’s triple crown last year. With Tee Higgins signed long-term, it’s hard to argue that the Bengals don’t wield one of the elite receiver combos in football, fueled by a quarterback who just led the NFL in passing yards.
The defense allowed opponents to score touchdowns on nearly 68% of their red zone trips — one of the worst rates in the NFL. In fact, seven of Cincinnati’s eight losses were by six points or fewer.
To address these issues, the Bengals hired Al Golden as defensive coordinator, who previously led Notre Dame’s defense to allow the second-fewest points nationally. The hope is Golden’s experience can help the Bengals adopt a more malleable defensive style, similar to the successes of the Chiefs.
I believe their blooper season has them undervalued as one of the NFL’s biggest dark horse teams for a Super Bowl in 2025. The skepticism with this win total is primarily about the defensive progress. Their odds to win the AFC North are +210, with projections suggesting a 25-30% chance. Super Bowl odds at +2000 are intriguing, but still too low given lingering defensive uncertainties compared to other contenders.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.