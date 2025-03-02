2025 Best Director Oscars Odds and Prediction: Winner Will Be Sean Baker or Brady Corbet
The 2025 Oscars are less than 24 hours away, so it's time to lock in your final predictions to win the major awards.
If you aren't already aware, some states allow people to bet on the Oscars. Even if you have no interest in placing bets on who or what will win each award, the betting market tells us the likelihood of outcomes. In this article, I'm going to take a look at the betting odds to be named "Best Director" and then I'll give me prediction.
Odds to Win Oscar for Best Director
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Sean Baker (Anora) -195
- Brady Corbet (The Brutalist) +145
- Jacques Audiard (Emilia Perez) +2300
- Coralie Fargeat (The Substance) +2900
- James Mangold (A Complete Unknown) +2900
Who Will Win Oscar for Best Director?
The betting odds tell us the race for Best Director is between two men, Sean Baker and Brady Corbet. Based on the -195 odds for Baker, the Anora director has an implied probability of 66.1% of winning the award.
Baker seemed like a shoo-in to win the award after he won top honors at the Directors Guild of America and then followed it up with a Producers Guild of America win. The only thing that could have made things interesting was if Corbert secured the BAFTA win for Best Director and that's exactly what happened.
While Baker is still the rightful favorite, the BAFTA win for Corbert has set this up for a potentially surprising result. Based on the +145 odds on Corbert, there's some small betting value on The Brutalist director to win the award.
Prediction: Brady Corbet (The Brutalist) +145 via FanDuel
