2025 Best Supporting Actor Oscars Odds: (Kieran Culkin is Near Lock to Win)
Oscar Sunday is almost here, and if you didn't already know, there are betting odds available for the big event.
Even if you aren't interested in getting in on the action, the betting odds will give you a great idea of who or what is expected to win each award. While there are plenty of close calls, Best Supporting Actor isn't one of them. There is almost no chance of anyone other than Kieran Culkin winning the award for his role in A Real Pain.
Odds to Win Oscar for Best Supporting Actor
- Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain) -1800
- Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown) +1600
- Yura Borisov (Anora) +2300
- Guy Pearce (The Brutalist) +2900
- Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice) +2900
Who Will Win Oscar for Best Supporting Actor?
Culkin enters Oscar Sunday at -1800 odds to win Best Supporting Actor. If you translate those odds to implied probability, he has a 94.74% chance of winning the award. To be honest, I think the odds should be even higher that he's handed the Oscar on Sunday night.
Culkin has swept the category at other award shows this season, including the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and Critics’ Choice Awards. It would take a shocking twist of events for him not to be declared the Oscar winner on Sunday night.
If there is someone else who is declared the winner, expect it to be Edward Norton for his work in A Complete Unknown. He's the clear second option on the odds list at +1600.
