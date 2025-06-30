2025 John Deere Classic Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for TPC Deere Run
What the John Deere Classic lacks in big names it makes up for in excitement. There will be plenty of low scores this week and the possibility of seeing a life-changing win for a rising star in the game.
Davis Thompson was that person last year and Sepp Straka the year before. Both of them used those wins to catapult themselves into the conversation as top 50 players on the PGA Tour.
Last week, Aldrich Potgieter had that moment, winning the Rocket Classic in a playoff. He’s scheduled to tee it up at TPC Deere Run on a course that should suit his monstrous game off the tee.
There are a few other rising stars and some established names set to tee it up here as well. Let’s get into how I’m betting the event starting with the odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rocket Classic odds
- Ben Griffin +1600
- Jason Day +2200
- Denny McCarthy +2800
- Si Woo Kim +3000
- J.T. Poston +3300
- Sungjae Im +3500
- Luke Clanton +3500
- Davis Thompson +3500
- Michael Thorbjornsen +3500
- Jake Knapp +3500
- Chris Kirk +3500
- Aldrich Potgieter +4000
- Sam Stevens +4000
- Kevin Yu +4000
- Thorbjørn Olesen +4000
- Pierceson Coody +4000
- Chris Gotterup +4000
- Bud Cauley +4000
John Deere Classic How to Watch
- Thursday: 3 p.m.–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 3 p.m.–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: Noon–1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2 p.m.–5 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Sunday: Noon–1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2 p.m.–5 p.m. ET (CBS)
John Deere Classic purse
- Date: Thursday, June 26–Sunday, June 29
- Where: TPC Deere Run
- Purse: $8,400,000
- 2024 champion: Davis Thompson
John Deere Classic notable golfers
Jason Day: The former World No. 1 has been playing some solid golf this season and is coming off a T4 at the Travelers Championship in his last event after a T23 at the U.S. Open. He dealt with an injury that seems to have subsided and is looking for his first win since 2023. He’s been close a few times this year but, like some other big-name golfers, is still looking for another breakthrough.
Aldrich Potgieter: Fresh off his win at the Rocket Classic, the big-hitting South African is scheduled to play in another event that should suit his game. Gaining shots off the tee is key at TPC Deere Run and Potgieter is fourth on Tour in strokes-gained off the tee. Still only 20 years old, Potgieter has proven he’s a force to be reckoned with having already secured a runner-up finish and another Top 10 to go along with his win in his rookie year on Tour.
John Deere Classic Best Bets
Mark Hubbard +5000 (FanDuel)
Hubbard has played well at some lower-tier events this year and is coming off a T13 at the Rocket Classic where he gained strokes across the board. A relatively long and accurate driver, he has the ability to go low over four rounds at easier courses, as evidenced by his T5 at the CJ Cup and T7 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. He doesn’t have a win in his career, but he was T6 here in 2023 and a T13 in 2022. He’s playing solid golf and should be in contention.
Cameron Champ +8000 (FanDuel)
A three-time winner on Tour, Champ is trying to regain full playing privileges on the PGA Tour and has done well in his last two events—a T9 at the RBC Canadian Open and T19 at the Rocket Classic last week. He’s long off the tee and a typically reliable putter. He has a T11 to his credit in this event and has plenty of course knowledge having played it four times. In a weaker field and with so much on the line for him, I like his odds of competing.
Chris Gotterup First-Round Lead +17000 (DraftKings)
Gotterup missed the cut here last year, but fired an opening-round 66. This season, he’s gotten off to several good starts, including a 63 at the Puerto Rico Open. A big hitter coming off a T23 at the U.S. Open, I like these odds and will surely sprinkle something on him to lead after Round 1.
