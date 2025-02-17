2025 MLB AL Cy Young Odds (Will Tarik Skubal Go Back-to-Back?)
Are we about to enter the Tarik Skubal era?
With pitchers and catchers already at Spring Training, it’s time for us to brush up on the odds for awards including AL Cy Young, which is skewed heavily towards the reigning winner Skubal of the Detroit Tigers, who won the award unanimously in 2024.
Behind a stellar campaign for the Tigers in which he won the American League Triple Crown, leading the league in wins (18), ERA (2.39) and strikeouts (228), oddsmakers are prepared for Skubal to repeat for this award.
The lefty ace for Detroit is the clear favorite in this betting market as we draw closer to the season and if he is anywhere close to his 2024 form will surely be in the mix again.
The only other pitcher inside of +1000 is Garrett Crochet, who was traded to the Boston Red Sox this offseason as the team looks to make a postseason push with the young ace that showed a ton of upside despite being on a strict innings limit from the White Sox.
There are plenty of other players priced that are expected to contend for the award that can present unique betting opportunities at trying to take down Skubal.
Promising young pitchers like Hunter Brown and Shane McClanahan pose as tantalizing threats to contend for this award, but there are plenty of familiar names on the odds board including the healthy Jacob deGrom, who is primed to return from Tommy John surgery.
deGrom, who has been unable to stay in the rotation for the Texas Rangers, is viewed as one of the best pitchers of this generation. If he is able to put together a full season, he is surely a threat to win the award and oddsmakers are wise to it with deGrom tied for the third shortest odds.
Speaking of healthy pitchers, after an injury-riddled 2024, 2023 Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole is back near the top of the oddsboard at +1200, tied for the fifth lowest odds with Mariners ace Logan Gilbert. Meanwhile, Cole's new teammate, Max Fried, debuts at +2000 after signing with the Yankees after high level pitching with the Atlanta Braves.
Here’s the full list of odds for the 2025 AL Cy Young board with first pitch around the corner.
2025 AL Cy Young Odds
- Tarik Skubal: +350
- Garrett Crochet: +600
- Cole Ragans: +1100
- Jacob deGrom: +1100
- Logan Gilbert: +1200
- Gerrit Cole: +1200
- Hunter Brown: +2000
- Max Fried: +2000
- Shane McClanahan: +2200
- Framber Valdez: +2200
- George Kirby: +2200
- Pablo Lopez: +2200
- Joe Ryan: +3000
- Grayson Rodriguez: +3000
- Kevin Gausman: +3000
- Luis Castillo: +3300
- Bryan Woo: +3300
- Tanner Bibee: +3300
- Ryan Pepiot: +3500
- Bryce Miller: +3500
- Luis Gil: +4000
- Tanner Houck: +4000
- Carlos Rodon: +4500
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.