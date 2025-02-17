2025 MLB NL Cy Young Odds (Paul Skenes Expected to Win First Cy Young)
In 2024, rookie Paul Skenes took Major League Baseball by storm, running away with NL Rookie of the Year and posting one of the best rookie seasons in the sport’s history.
There is no stopping the Skenes hype as we gear up for 2025. The Pittsburgh Pirates ace is a clear favorite to win his first NL Cy Young in just his second season in the bigs. Skenes, who posted an 11-3 record and 1.96 ERA while striking out 11 batters per nine innings, is expected to be ramped up and pitch a full season that is expected to yield Cy Young results.
Skenes is the heavy favorite, but there are no shortage of contenders, including last year’s runner up Zack Wheeler. The Phillies ace was out-gunned by Chris Sale last season, but oddsmakers are trusting Wheeler to be more of a threat this time around than the older Sale, who is the fourth choice in the betting market.
Other contenders for the award come from the NL West, where there is no shortage of pitching talent. The Dodgers have bolstered its rotation with the likes of Blake Snell (+800) and Roki Sasaki (+4500) to join Yoshinobu Yamamoto (+1800) and the now healthy Shohei Ohtani (+5000) to perform the most dangerous rotation in Major League Baseball. Will one pitcher stand out for LA to challenge for the award?
Meanwhile, the Padres rotation is flush with high-end arms, including Michael King (+2000) and Dylan Cease (+2500). The same can be said for the Diamondbacks, who signed former NL Cy Young Corbin Burnes (+1600) this offseason. He will join fellow award contender Zac Gallen (+2500) to try and return to the postseason after making the 2023 World Series.
There are plenty of quality arms set to vie for the award, but Skenes has the respect of oddsmakers to start the season in what may be the onset of a generational career.
Here’s the full list of odds for NL Cy Young with Spring Training ramping up.
2025 NL Cy Young Odds
- Paul Skenes: +220
- Zack Wheeler: +700
- Blake Snell: +800
- Chris Sale: +1100
- Corbin Burnes: +1600
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto: +1800
- Hunter Grenee: +2000
- Michael King: +2000
- Dylan Cease: +2500
- Zac Gallen: +2500
- Tyler Glasnow: +3000
- Logan Webb: +3000
- Spencer Strider: +3000
- Sonny Gray: +3500
- Justin Steele: +3500
- Shota Imanaga: +4000
- Brandon Woodruff: +4000
- Sandy Alcantara: +4000
- Spencer Schwellenbach: +4500
- Roki Sasaki: +4500
- Freddy Peralta: +5000
- Christopher Sanchez: +5000
- Kodai Senga: +5000
- Shohei Ohtani: +5000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
