2025 NBA All-Star Game MVP Odds and Past Winners: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LeBron James Favored
The 2025 NBA All-Star Game will feature a format that has never been seen before, which may make it tougher to bet on the All-Star Game MVP.
This year, the All-Star Game is now a tournament, featuring three teams of eight made of NBA All-Stars and one team that will be made up of Rising Stars from the winner of Friday’s contest.
The three teams made up of All-Stars are heavily favored to win the event, but we’ve seen in recent seasons that there is a lack of motivation to play competitive basketball during the All-Star Game. The NBA is looking to change that with this format, which will be played like this :
The 2025 NBA All-Star Game will feature three games in total, as two teams will meet in one semifinal (Game 1), and the remaining two teams will meet in the other semifinal (Game 2).
The winning teams from Game 1 and Game 2 will advance to face each other in the championship (Game 3). The games will be decided/won when a team reaches 40 points.
To win All-Star Game MVP, a player is likely going to need to put together multiple strong performances on Sunday night to capture this award. It’ll also be interesting to see just how much the championship game is weighed by voters compared to the first matchups in the semifinals.
While the NBA should be commended for trying something new, this format makes it tough for bettors to pick an All-Star Game MVP since there is no precedent to base a pick on.
Regardless, here’s a look at the odds for the MVP of the 2025 All-Star Game as well as each of the players to come away with this award in NBA history.
2025 NBA All-Star Game MVP Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: +700
- LeBron James: +700
- Stephen Curry: +800
- Anthony Edwards: +800
- Victor Wembanyama: +1000
- Kevin Durant: +1200
- Jayson Tatum: +1200
- Jaylen Brown: +1500
- Damian Lillard: +1500
- Donovan Mitchell: +2000
- Nikola Jokic: +2500
- Karl-Anthony Towns: +2500
- Jalen Brunson: +2500
- Cade Cunningham: +2500
- Tyler Herro: +4000
- Trae Young: +4000
- Kyrie Irving: +4000
- James Harden: +4000
- Jalen Williams: +4000
- Pascal Siakam: +4500
- Jaren Jackson Jr.: +4500
- Darius Garland: +4500
- Evan Mobley: +5500
- Alperen Sengun: +6000
NBA All-Star Game MVP Past Winners
- 2024 — Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks
- 2023 — Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
- 2022 — Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors
- 2021 — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
- 2020 — Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers
- 2019 — Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors
- 2018 — LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
- 2017 — Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
- 2016 — Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder
- 2015 — Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder
- 2014 — Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers
- 2013 — Chris Paul, Los Angeles Clippers
- 2012 — Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City Thunder
- 2011 — Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers
- 2010 — Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat
- 2009 — Shaquille O’Neal/Kobe Bryant, Phoenix Suns/Los Angeles Lakers
- 2008 — LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
- 2007 — Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers
- 2006 — LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
- 2005 — Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 76ers
- 2004 — Shaquille O’Neal, Los Angeles Lakers
- 2003 — Kevin Garnett, Minnesota Timberwolves
- 2002 — Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers
- 2001 — Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 76ers
- 2000 — Shaquille O’Neal/Tim Duncan, Los Angeles Lakers/San Antonio Spurs
- 1999 — No All-Star Game
- 1998 — Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls
- 1997 — Glen Rice, Charlotte Hornets
- 1996 — Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls
- 1995 — Mitch Richmond, Sacramento Kings
- 1994 — Scottie Pippen, Chicago Bulls
- 1993 — John Stockton/Karl Malone, Utah Jazz
- 1992 — Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers
- 1991 — Charles Barkley, Philadelphia 76ers
- 1990 — Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers
- 1989 — Karl Malone, Utah Jazz
- 1988 — Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls
- 1987 — Tom Chambers, Seattle SuperSonics
- 1986 — Isiah Thomas, Detroit Pistons
- 1985 — Ralph Sampson, Houston Rockets
- 1984 — Isiah Thomas, Detroit Pistons
- 1983 — Julius Erving, Philadelphia 76ers
- 1982 — Larry Bird, Boston Celtics
- 1981 — Tiny Archibald, Boston Celtics
- 1980 — George Gervin, San Antonio Spurs
- 1979 — David Thompson, Denver Nuggets
- 1978 — Randy Smith, Buffalo Braves
- 1977 — Julius Erving, Philadelphia 76ers
- 1976 — Dave Bing, Washington Bullets
- 1975 — Walt Frazier, New York Knicks
- 1974 — Bob Lanier, Detroit Pistons
- 1973 — Dave Cowens, Boston Celtics
- 1972 — Jerry West, Los Angeles Lakers
- 1971 — Lenny Wilkens, Seattle SuperSonics
- 1970 — Willis Reed, New York Knicks
- 1969 — Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati Royals
- 1968 — Hal Greer, Philadelphia 76ers
- 1967 — Rick Barry, Golden State Warriors
- 1966 — Adrian Smith, Cincinnati Royals
- 1965 — Jerry Lucas, Cincinnati Royals
- 1964 — Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati Royals
- 1963 — Bill Russell, Boston Celtics
- 1962 — Bob Pettit, St. Louis Hawks
- 1961 — Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati Royals
- 1960 — Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia Warriors
- 1959 — Bob Pettit, St. Louis Hawks
- 1958 — Bob Pettit, St. Louis Hawks
- 1957 — Bob Cousy, Boston Celtics
- 1956 — Bob Pettit, St. Louis Hawks
- 1955 — Bill Sharman, Boston Celtics
- 1954 — Bob Cousy, Boston Celtics
- 1953 — George Mikan, Minneapolis Lakers
- 1952 — Paul Arizin, Philadelphia Warriors
- 1951 — Ed Macauley, Boston Celtics
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.