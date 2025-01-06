2025 Super Bowl Odds: Lions Enter Playoffs as Favorite, Chiefs Close Second
The chase for Super Bowl 59 is officially here, as the playoff field in the NFL is set after the Detroit Lions knocked off the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football in Week 18 to officially clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
NFC Playoff Standings
- No. 1: Detroit Lions
- No. 2: Philadelphia Eagles
- No. 3: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- No. 4: Los Angeles Rams
- No. 5: Minnesota Vikings
- No. 6: Washington Commanders
- No. 7: Green Bay Packers
AFC Playoff Standings
- No. 1: Kansas City Chiefs
- No. 2: Buffalo Bills
- No. 3: Baltimore Ravens
- No. 4: Houston Texans
- No. 5: Los Angeles Chargers
- No. 6: Pittsburgh Steelers
- No. 7: Denver Broncos
With a full playoff picture comes a whole new set of Super Bowl odds, as oddsmakers now have the first-round matchups to look into as well as the path to the Super Bowl for some of the top contenders in the conference.
Shockingly, Detroit is the favorite to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl 59, as the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs are second in the odds. In addition to that, the NFC seems to be the more balanced conference, as it has seven of the top 11 teams in the odds while the AFC has a major drop off after the top three contenders in the conference -- Kansas City, Buffalo and Baltimore.
Super Bowl 59 Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Detroit Lions: +280
- Kansas City Chiefs: +350
- Baltimore Ravens: +600
- Buffalo Bills: +650
- Philadelphia Eagles: +700
- Minnesota Vikings: +1600
- Green Bay Packers: +2000
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +2500
- Los Angeles Chargers: +2800
- Washington Commanders: +4500
- Los Angeles Rams: +4500
- Denver Broncos: +5500
- Houston Texans: +8000
- Pittsburgh Steelers: +9000
Lions Are Favored to Win Super Bowl 59
After a magical regular season, culminating with an impressive Week 18 win, the Lions have earned a bye in the NFC and are favored to win Super Bowl 59.
While that may seem shocking that they're picked over the Chiefs, Detroit could be facing a rematch with the Vikings in a few weeks in the divisional round.
Jared Goff and company have a top five offense in EPA/Play and a top-five defense in EPA/Play. It's hard to find another team this balanced -- and as dominant as the Lions were in the regular season -- in the NFL.
Can Chiefs Become First Team Ever to Three-Peat?
The Chiefs are looking to make history as the first NFL team ever to win three Super Bowls in a row, and they have a favorable path to get there. The No. 4, 6 and 7 seeds in the AFC have the three lowest odds to make the Super Bowl. While Kansas City may end up facing the Los Angeles Chargers in the divisional round, it has gone 2-0 against Justin Herbert and company this season.
Plus, there isn't a single team in the postseason with as much playoff experience as this Kansas City squad.
Eagles Could Be Undervalued in Super Bowl Odds
The Philadelphia Eagles didn't have Jalen Hurts over the last few weeks of the regular season, but they locked up the No. 2 seed in the NFC. That sets up a tough matchup this coming weekend with the Green Bay Packers, but Philly has been on a tear since its Week 5 bye, winning 12 of its final 13 games.
Yet, oddsmakers have set Philly as the No. 5 team in the odds -- even though it will avoid Detroit until the NFC title game (if both teams get there). It's interesting to see both Baltimore and Buffalo ahead of the Eagles, as those teams likely would have to face off in the divisional round.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.