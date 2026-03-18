2026 March Madness Final Four and National Championship Betting Picks From Sports Illustrated

The brackets are in our hands, and we're ready for the opening tip of the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

If you need some help filling out your brackets and placing some bets, you're in the right spot. The SI Team has made their Final Four and National Championship predictions.

In this article, we're going to take a look at Sports Illustrated's College Hoops writers, Pat Forde, Kevin Sweeney, and Bryan Fischer's Final Four and National Championship Picks. Iain MacMillan and Peter Dewey will also break down their regional picks and National Championship prediction, but they'll also break down why they're worth betting on.

Let's dive into it.

All odds listed in this article are via DraftKings Sportsbook

Sports Illustrated March Madness Predictions

East Region Picks to Win

Pat Forde: Duke -135

Bryan Fischer: Duke -135

Kevin Sweeney: Duke -135

Peter Dewey: Duke -135

Iain MacMillan: Duke -135

Peter's Pick: Duke (-135) To Win East Region

The Blue Devils are the best team in the country, and Cameron Boozer has been the best college player this season.

I’m not going to let the injury to Caleb Foster sway me from picking the Blue Devils, who are fourth in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency and second in adjusted defensive efficiency. In the last 23 NCAA Tournaments, 22 of the champions have finished in the top-25 in both adjusted offensive efficiency and adjusted defensive efficiency.

Duke fits this profile to a tee, and I think there are flaws for both St. John's and Kansas that should give the Blue Devils a path to the Elite 8. The Blue Devils are favored to win it all this season for a reason.

Iain's Pick: Duke (-135) To Win East Region

Duke is a near-perfect basketball team. The Blue Devils are 13th in effective field goal percentage and second in defensive efficiency. They also have the best team in the country in Cameron Boozer. Not only that, but every other team in this region has at least one flaw.

UConn and Michigan State don't have the firepower of Duke, St. John's can't shoot, and Kansas doesn't have the depth or cohesiveness that's necessary to go on a deep run in March. Anything can happen once they get to the Final Four, but I'd be surprised if Duke doesn't make it out of the East Region.

South Region Picks to Win

Pat Forde: Houston +250

Bryan Fischer: Illinois +310

Kevin Sweeney: Houston +250

Peter Dewey: Houston +250

Iain MacMillan: Houston +250

Peter's Pick: Houston (+250) to Win South Region

There won’t be a repeat champion this year, because I have Houston – not Florida – coming out of the South Region.

Can this finally be the year for Kelvin Sampson’s group? Houston ranks fifth in KenPom, posting the No. 14 adjusted offensive efficiency and the No. 5 adjusted defensive efficiency. The Cougars have one of the best guards in the country in freshman Kingston Flemings.

Guard play is always huge in March, and ultimately I like the profile of this Houston team more than Florida. The Gators have struggled to shoot the 3 (324th in the country in 3-point rate) while the biggest drawback for this Houston team is that it doesn’t get to the line.

However, Kelvin Sampson’s group is elite at winning the turnover battle, ranking fourth in turnover ratio on offense and 13th on defense in the 2025-26 season.

Iain's Pick: Houston (+250) to Win South Region

This is the most wide open region, and if you're looking for a long shot, this could be your chance. I wouldn't be surprised to see a Vanderbilt or a Nebraska to go on a run at 11-1, but at the end of the day, it's ahrd to pick agianst the defending national runner-ups, the Houston Cougars.

The Cougars are a smothering team on defense. They attack on defense, force turnovers, and grab offensive boards, making them a headache for any team to face that isn't used to playing against this style of basketball. Their lack of shooting is going to cost them in the Final Four, but because they're in a region with the weakest No. 1 seed, they're going to be the team to beat coming out of the South.

West Region Picks to Win

Pat Forde: Arizona (-120)

Bryan Fischer: Arizona (-120)

Kevin Sweeney: Arkansas (+1100)

Peter Dewey: Arizona (-120)

Iain MacMillan: Arizona (-120)

Peter's Pick: Arizona (-120) to Win West Region

Guard play, guard play, guard play.

That’s what the Arizona Wildcats have with Jaden Bradley and Brayden Burries, but they also have the talent down low with Koa Peat and Motiejus Krivas to match up with bigger teams like Michigan and Duke.

The Wildcats have been battle-tested all season long in a loaded Big 12 conference, and they have seven high-quality rotation players who all average at least nine points per game. It’s hard to find that depth anywhere else in college basketball.

Arizona is also the No. 2 team in KenPom, posting the No. 5 adjusted offensive efficiency and the third-best adjusted defensive efficiency.

A potential matchup with Utah State in the second round, or Arkansas in the Sweet 16, could be tough, but ultimately I think the Wildcats are the deepest team in the country and are my pick to win it all.

Iain's Pick: Arizona (-120) to Win West Region

Much like the East Region, every team in the West below Arizona is flawed. Purdue and Arkansas can't play defense, Gonzaga can't shoot, and Wisconsin is prone to running cold. That leaves Arizona as the only legitimate option out of the West. The Wildcats were the best team in the best conference this season, and now they get to face a run of teams that are, in a lot of ways, easier opponents for them than what they faced in the Big 12 Tournament.

It's time for the Wildcats to return to the Final Four.

Midwest Region Picks to Win

Pat Forde: Michigan -130

Bryan Fischer: Virginia +1100

Kevin Sweeney: Michigan -120

Peter Dewey: Iowa State +245

Iain MacMillan: Iowa State +245

Peter's Pick: Iowa State (+245) to Win West Region

I’m taking all high seeds to make the Final Four, and the No. 2 Iowa State Cyclones are right in the sweet spot when it comes to KenPom’s metrics.

Iowa State is sixth in KenPom, ranking 21st in adjusted offensive efficiency and fourth in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Another team that was battle-tested in the Big 12, I think the Cyclones are in a prime spot to knock off Michigan – if they play – in an Elite 8 matchup. The Wolverines’ turnover issues and shaky guard play are a concern, especially with L.J. Cason out for the season. Braden Smith and the Purdue Boilermakers showed that Michigan is beatable in the Big Ten Tournament Final.

The Cyclones profile as a perfect NCAA Tournament team, ranking 17th in the country in effective field goal percentage, fourth in opponent turnover rate, and 11th in 3-point percentage. I expect them to get another crack at Arizona in the Final Four.

Iain's Pick: Iowa State (+245) to Win West Region

Not only is Iowa State an elite shooting and defensive team, but the Cyclones have a secret ingredient that other top teams in the tournament don't have: they force turnovers at an extremely high rate. They're fourth in the country and first amongst all power conference teams in opponent turnovers per possession, leading to them getting +7.1 extra scoring chances per game.

That's going to be extremely important for Iowa State, especially if they end up facing a Michigan team in the Elite 8 that has trouble turning the ball over.

Don't get it twisted, Iowa State is truly one of the few elite teams in the country. I think they're great value to not only win the West, but also win the National Championship at 18-1.

National Championship Predictions

Pat Forde: Arizona +380

Bryan Fischer: Arizona +380

Kevin Sweeney: Duke +350

Peter Dewey: Arizona +380

Iain MacMillan: Iowa State +1800

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