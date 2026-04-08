2026 Masters Hole in One Odds and History at Augusta National

There is no moment more electric in golf than a hole in one. There haven't been many at the Masters over the years, and the last time one was recorded was by Stewart Cink in 2022. Does that mean we're due for one in 2026?

Let's dive into the history of holes in one at Augusta National, and then I'll break down the odds of one occurring this year, and whether or not you should bet on it.

Masters Hole in One History

A total of 34 holes in one have been recorded at the Masters, dating back to Ross Somerville, who recorded in the inaugural event in 1934.

The 24 of the 34 aces have taken place at No. 16. The next most likely hole is No. 6, which has seen six, the most recent being Corey Conners in 2021. Only three have happened on the famous 12th hole, with Curtis Strange being the last to do it in 1988. Only Jeff Sluman has aced the 4th hole, in 1992.

Stewart Cink - 2022 (No. 16)

Corey Conners - 2021 (No. 6)

Tommy Fleetwood - 2021 (No. 16)

Justin Thomas - 2019 (No. 16)

Bryson DeChambeau - 2019 (No. 16)

Charley Hoffman - 2018 (No. 16)

Matt Kuchar - 2017 (No. 16)

Shane Lowry - 2016 (No. 16)

Louis Oosthuizen - 2016 (No. 16)

Davis Love III - 2016 (No. 16)

Jamie Donaldson - 2013 (No. 6)

Adam Scott - 2012 (No. 16)

Bo Van Pelt - 2012 (No. 16)

Ryan Moore - 2010 (No. 16)

Nathan Green - 2010 (No. 16)

Ian Poulter - 2008 ( No. 16)

Trevor Immelman - 2005 (No. 16)

Chris DiMarco - 2004 (No. 6)

Padraig Harrington - 2004 (No. 16)

Kirk Triplett - 2004 (No. 16)

Raymond Floyd - 1996 (No. 16)

Jeff Sluman - 1992 (No. 4)

Corey Pavin - 1992 (No. 16)

Curtis Strange - 1988 (No. 12)

Charles Coody - 1972 (No. 6)

Clive Clark - 1968 (No. 16)

William Hyndman - 1959 (No. 12)

Leland Gibson - 1954 (No. 6)

Billy Joe Patton - 1954 (No. 6)

John Dawson - 1949 (No. 16)

Claude Harmon - 1947 (No. 12)

Ray Billows - 1940 (No. 16)

Willie Goggin - 1935 (No. 16)

Ross Somerville - 1934 (No. 16)

Masters hole in one odds

All odds listed below are via DraftKings Sportsbook

Will there be a hole in one at the Masters?

Yes -162

No +125

Will there be a hole in one in Round 1?

Yes +355

No -600

Will there be a hole in one in Round 2?

Yes +390

No -650

Will there be a hole in one in Round 3?

Yes +520

No -1100

Will there be a hole in one in Round 4?

Yes +174

No -245

Masters Hole in One Prediction

Overall, I think the value for this market lies in betting on there being "no hole in one" at +125. It's a rarer occurrence than in normal PGA Tour events, and there are realistically only two holes that have a chance of seeing one.

With that being said, betting on there not being a hole in one isn't exactly an exciting bet, so if you do want to bet on someone recording an ace, I recommend betting on it taking place in Round 4 at +174.

Masters fans are familiar with the Sunday pin on Hole No. 16. If golfers hit it in the right spot, the ball will funnel down to the hole, making an ace much more likely than usual. You can see exactly what I'm talking about in the video below of Bryson DeChambeau achieving the feat in 2019.

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