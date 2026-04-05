2026 Masters Odds: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy Trending Down, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm Moving Up

The Masters is shaping up to be a LIV vs PGA Tour showdown, and if you believe in the odds, it’s trending in LIV’s direction.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, a two-time Masters champion and the most dominant golfer over the last three years, is the prohibitive favorite heading into the first major of the season, boasting +550 odds at FanDuel.

Not far behind Scheffler are LIV’s crown jewels, Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm, who are both +1000 to win the Masters at FanDuel. Reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy is +1100 at FD to repeat.

All of these odds have moved dramatically over the last few weeks.

I saw Scheffler as low as +375 after he won The American Express in late January. He withdrew from his typical Masters warmup tournament, the Houston Open, two weeks ago due to the birth of his second child, however, and looked rusty in his previous two PGA Tour starts, finishing outside the Top 20 in consecutive tournaments for the first time since 2023.

McIlroy was +1000 and second in the odds after a T2 at The Genesis. He was forced to withdraw from the Arnold Palmer with a back injury and was T46 at The Players. He also faces the challenge of becoming the first player to win back-to-back green jackets since Tiger Woods in 2001-2002.

DeChambeau was +1200 a few weeks ago before winning consecutive LIV events, including his latest in a playoff over Rahm. Rahm, who you could get at +1500 earlier this year, won the event before DeChambeau’s consecutive victories.

After the Top 4, it’s all PGA Tour or DP World Tour. Xander Schauffele (+1500), Ludvig Aberg (+1600), Matt Fitzpatrick (+2000), Cameron Young (+2000), Tommy Fleetwood (+2200), Patrick Reed (+2700), Justin Rose (+2700), and Collin Morikawa (+2700) round out the Top 10 and ties. You have to go down to Tyrrell Hatton at +5500 to find the next LIV golfer on the oddsboard. Don’t forget, Patrick Reed left LIV ahead of this season and plays the DP World Tour currently.

There’s plenty of depth behind the big guns. This isn’t a LIV vs PGA Tour thing. It's just interesting to note how the odds have moved recently, specifically in Rahm and DeChambeau’s favor.

Here are the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook for every player to win the Masters.

Masters Odds for Every Player

Scottie Scheffler +550

Bryson Dechambeau +1000

Jon Rahm +1000

Rory McIlroy +1100

Xander Schauffele +1500

Ludvig Aberg +1600

Matt Fitzpatrick +2000

Cameron Young +2000

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Patrick Reed +2700

Justin Rose +2700

Collin Morikawa +2700

Brooks Koepka +3000

Jordan Spieth +3300

Hideki Matsuyama +3500

Min Woo Lee +3500

Robert MacIntyre +4000

Viktor Hovland +4000

Shane Lowry +4500

Chris Gotterup +5000

Russell Henley +5500

Tyrrell Hatton +5500

Patrick Cantlay +5500

Akshay Bhatia +5500

Si Woo Kim +5500

Sepp Straka +6000

Sam Burns +6500

Justin Thomas +6500

Corey Conners +6500

Jason Day +6500

Adam Scott +6500

Jake Knapp +6500

Sungjae Im +7000

Marco Penge +7000

Jacob Bridgeman +7500

Gary Woodland +7500

Nicolai Hojgaard +8000

Cameron Smith +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

J.J. Spaun +8000

Harris English +8000

Daniel Berger +8000

Maverick McNealy +10000

Thomas Detry +10000

Brian Harman +10000

Max Homa +10000

Ben Griffin +10000

Casey Jarvis +10000

Aaron Rai +12500

Wyndham Clark +12500

Tom Kim +12500

Dustin Johnson +12500

Ryan Gerard +12500

Ryan Fox +12500

Alex Noren +12500

Anthony Kim +12500

Keegan Bradley +15000

Rasmus Hojgaard +15000

Billy Horschel +15000

Aldrich Potgieter +15000

Max Greyserman +15000

Taylor Pendrith +17500

Byeong Hun An +17500

Davis Thompson +17500

Sergio Garcia +17500

Kurt Kitayama +17500

Nick Taylor +17500

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +17500

Matt McCarty +17500

Nico Echavarria +17500

Jayden Schaper +20000

Tom McKibbin +20000

Haotong Li +20000

Andrew Novak +25000

Davis Riley +25000

Pierceson Coody +25000

Carlos Ortiz +25000

Harry Hall +25000

Michael Kim +25000

Sam Stevens +25000

Johnny Keefer +25000

Denny McCarthy +30000

Danny Willett +30000

Bubba Watson +30000

Charl Schwartzel +30000

Michael Brennan +30000

Sami Valimaki +30000

Kristoffer Reitan +30000

Naoyuki Kataoka +30000

Zach Johnson +40000

Brian Campbell +40000

Angel Cabrera +50000

Fred Couples +100000

Vijay Singh +100000

Mason Howell +100000

Fifa Laopakdee +100000

Ethan Fang +100000

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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