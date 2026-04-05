2026 Masters Odds: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy Trending Down, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm Moving Up
The Masters is shaping up to be a LIV vs PGA Tour showdown, and if you believe in the odds, it’s trending in LIV’s direction.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, a two-time Masters champion and the most dominant golfer over the last three years, is the prohibitive favorite heading into the first major of the season, boasting +550 odds at FanDuel.
Not far behind Scheffler are LIV’s crown jewels, Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm, who are both +1000 to win the Masters at FanDuel. Reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy is +1100 at FD to repeat.
All of these odds have moved dramatically over the last few weeks.
I saw Scheffler as low as +375 after he won The American Express in late January. He withdrew from his typical Masters warmup tournament, the Houston Open, two weeks ago due to the birth of his second child, however, and looked rusty in his previous two PGA Tour starts, finishing outside the Top 20 in consecutive tournaments for the first time since 2023.
McIlroy was +1000 and second in the odds after a T2 at The Genesis. He was forced to withdraw from the Arnold Palmer with a back injury and was T46 at The Players. He also faces the challenge of becoming the first player to win back-to-back green jackets since Tiger Woods in 2001-2002.
DeChambeau was +1200 a few weeks ago before winning consecutive LIV events, including his latest in a playoff over Rahm. Rahm, who you could get at +1500 earlier this year, won the event before DeChambeau’s consecutive victories.
After the Top 4, it’s all PGA Tour or DP World Tour. Xander Schauffele (+1500), Ludvig Aberg (+1600), Matt Fitzpatrick (+2000), Cameron Young (+2000), Tommy Fleetwood (+2200), Patrick Reed (+2700), Justin Rose (+2700), and Collin Morikawa (+2700) round out the Top 10 and ties. You have to go down to Tyrrell Hatton at +5500 to find the next LIV golfer on the oddsboard. Don’t forget, Patrick Reed left LIV ahead of this season and plays the DP World Tour currently.
There’s plenty of depth behind the big guns. This isn’t a LIV vs PGA Tour thing. It's just interesting to note how the odds have moved recently, specifically in Rahm and DeChambeau’s favor.
Here are the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook for every player to win the Masters.
Masters Odds for Every Player
- Scottie Scheffler +550
- Bryson Dechambeau +1000
- Jon Rahm +1000
- Rory McIlroy +1100
- Xander Schauffele +1500
- Ludvig Aberg +1600
- Matt Fitzpatrick +2000
- Cameron Young +2000
- Tommy Fleetwood +2200
- Patrick Reed +2700
- Justin Rose +2700
- Collin Morikawa +2700
- Brooks Koepka +3000
- Jordan Spieth +3300
- Hideki Matsuyama +3500
- Min Woo Lee +3500
- Robert MacIntyre +4000
- Viktor Hovland +4000
- Shane Lowry +4500
- Chris Gotterup +5000
- Russell Henley +5500
- Tyrrell Hatton +5500
- Patrick Cantlay +5500
- Akshay Bhatia +5500
- Si Woo Kim +5500
- Sepp Straka +6000
- Sam Burns +6500
- Justin Thomas +6500
- Corey Conners +6500
- Jason Day +6500
- Adam Scott +6500
- Jake Knapp +6500
- Sungjae Im +7000
- Marco Penge +7000
- Jacob Bridgeman +7500
- Gary Woodland +7500
- Nicolai Hojgaard +8000
- Cameron Smith +8000
- Sahith Theegala +8000
- J.J. Spaun +8000
- Harris English +8000
- Daniel Berger +8000
- Maverick McNealy +10000
- Thomas Detry +10000
- Brian Harman +10000
- Max Homa +10000
- Ben Griffin +10000
- Casey Jarvis +10000
- Aaron Rai +12500
- Wyndham Clark +12500
- Tom Kim +12500
- Dustin Johnson +12500
- Ryan Gerard +12500
- Ryan Fox +12500
- Alex Noren +12500
- Anthony Kim +12500
- Keegan Bradley +15000
- Rasmus Hojgaard +15000
- Billy Horschel +15000
- Aldrich Potgieter +15000
- Max Greyserman +15000
- Taylor Pendrith +17500
- Byeong Hun An +17500
- Davis Thompson +17500
- Sergio Garcia +17500
- Kurt Kitayama +17500
- Nick Taylor +17500
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +17500
- Matt McCarty +17500
- Nico Echavarria +17500
- Jayden Schaper +20000
- Tom McKibbin +20000
- Haotong Li +20000
- Andrew Novak +25000
- Davis Riley +25000
- Pierceson Coody +25000
- Carlos Ortiz +25000
- Harry Hall +25000
- Michael Kim +25000
- Sam Stevens +25000
- Johnny Keefer +25000
- Denny McCarthy +30000
- Danny Willett +30000
- Bubba Watson +30000
- Charl Schwartzel +30000
- Michael Brennan +30000
- Sami Valimaki +30000
- Kristoffer Reitan +30000
- Naoyuki Kataoka +30000
- Zach Johnson +40000
- Brian Campbell +40000
- Angel Cabrera +50000
- Fred Couples +100000
- Vijay Singh +100000
- Mason Howell +100000
- Fifa Laopakdee +100000
- Ethan Fang +100000
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Brian Giuffra is the VP of Betting Content at Minute Media and has been with the company since 2016. He's a fan of the Knicks, Giants, wine and bourbon, usually consuming them in that order.Follow brian_giuffra