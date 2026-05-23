2026 Men's French Open Odds: Jannik Sinner Set as Overwhelming Favorite

No men's tennis player not named Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner has won a men's grand slam since 2023, but at this year's French Open, one of those two names won't be competing. Alcaraz won this year's Australian Open, but has since suffered a wrist injury that he announced will keep him out of at least both the French Open and Wimbledon.

That leaves the Italian, Sinner, as the overwhelming favorite to win his fifth career grand slam title and his first at the French Open.

Let's dive into the latest odds ahead of the opening round, which is scheduled to begin this Sunday.

Men's French Open Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Jannik Sinner -280

Alexander Zverev +1300

Novak Djokovic +1400

Casper Ruud +2200

Arthur Fils +2700

Rafafel Jodar +2700

Daniil Medvedev +4000

Joao Fonseca +6000

Ben Shelton +8000

Learner Tien +10000

Stefanos Tsitsipas +10000

Jakub Mensik +10000

Hubert Hurkacz +10000

Francisco Cerundolo +10000

Felix Auger-Aliassime +10000

Flavio Cobolli +10000

Tomas Machac +10000

Taylor Fritz +10000

Alexander Bublik +10000

Cameron Norrie +10000

Ugo Humbert +10000

Alex De Minaur +10000

Andrey Rublev +10000

Tommy Paul +10000

Jiri Lehecka +10000

Matteo Berrettini +10000

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +10000

Arthur Rinderknech +10000

Luciano Darderi +10000

Mariano Navone +10000

Dino Prizmic +10000

Valentin Vacherot +10000

Alexander Blockx +10000

Adam Walton +10000

Titouan Droguet +10000

Nishesh Basavareddy +10000

Sinner is set as the overwhelming -280 favorite, with an implied probability of 73.68% of winning the French Open for the first time. Only eight other names on the list have shorter than 100-1 odds, and Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic are the only other names with shorter than 20-1 odds.

Sinner has a win rate of 79% at the French Open so far in his young career, losing to Alcaraz in the final last year and in the semifinals the year before. With him having yet to get over the hump on clay and with Alcaraz on the sidelines, it opens the door for a new name to win a grand slam.

This could be the best time for Djokovic to win one last grand slam in his career, but the French Open has historically been his worst of the four, winning it only three times while sporting an 86% win rate.

That's why Zverev could be the name to watch. He already has a French Open final appearance and has a win rate of 79% at this tournament, his best of the four Grand Slams. At 13-1, it may be worth taking a shot betting on the German.

Pick: Alexander Zverev +1300

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