2026 Men's French Open Odds: Jannik Sinner Set as Overwhelming Favorite
No men's tennis player not named Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner has won a men's grand slam since 2023, but at this year's French Open, one of those two names won't be competing. Alcaraz won this year's Australian Open, but has since suffered a wrist injury that he announced will keep him out of at least both the French Open and Wimbledon.
That leaves the Italian, Sinner, as the overwhelming favorite to win his fifth career grand slam title and his first at the French Open.
Let's dive into the latest odds ahead of the opening round, which is scheduled to begin this Sunday.
Men's French Open Odds
- Jannik Sinner -280
- Alexander Zverev +1300
- Novak Djokovic +1400
- Casper Ruud +2200
- Arthur Fils +2700
- Rafafel Jodar +2700
- Daniil Medvedev +4000
- Joao Fonseca +6000
- Ben Shelton +8000
- Learner Tien +10000
- Stefanos Tsitsipas +10000
- Jakub Mensik +10000
- Hubert Hurkacz +10000
- Francisco Cerundolo +10000
- Felix Auger-Aliassime +10000
- Flavio Cobolli +10000
- Tomas Machac +10000
- Taylor Fritz +10000
- Alexander Bublik +10000
- Cameron Norrie +10000
- Ugo Humbert +10000
- Alex De Minaur +10000
- Andrey Rublev +10000
- Tommy Paul +10000
- Jiri Lehecka +10000
- Matteo Berrettini +10000
- Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +10000
- Arthur Rinderknech +10000
- Luciano Darderi +10000
- Mariano Navone +10000
- Dino Prizmic +10000
- Valentin Vacherot +10000
- Alexander Blockx +10000
- Adam Walton +10000
- Titouan Droguet +10000
- Nishesh Basavareddy +10000
Sinner is set as the overwhelming -280 favorite, with an implied probability of 73.68% of winning the French Open for the first time. Only eight other names on the list have shorter than 100-1 odds, and Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic are the only other names with shorter than 20-1 odds.
Sinner has a win rate of 79% at the French Open so far in his young career, losing to Alcaraz in the final last year and in the semifinals the year before. With him having yet to get over the hump on clay and with Alcaraz on the sidelines, it opens the door for a new name to win a grand slam.
This could be the best time for Djokovic to win one last grand slam in his career, but the French Open has historically been his worst of the four, winning it only three times while sporting an 86% win rate.
That's why Zverev could be the name to watch. He already has a French Open final appearance and has a win rate of 79% at this tournament, his best of the four Grand Slams. At 13-1, it may be worth taking a shot betting on the German.
Pick: Alexander Zverev +1300
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets